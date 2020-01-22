Chris Sutton responds to Kris Boyd's attack on Leigh Griffiths

CHRIS SUTTON reported on the English Premier League tonight, but the message came back to the BT expert about how fierce and toxic some of the comments directed at Leigh Griffiths in Sky Sports were.

Kris Boyd has been talking about Leigh Griffiths for weeks, so when the striker scored in a Rugby Park during a 3-1 win and saw Kris in the crowd, the striker gave him a silent sign.

After the game, asked about the celebration of Leigh, Boyd trembled and stuttered physically in the past three years. Mindful, Leigh missed nearly a year because of a mental illness.

Sutton was vague in his tweet, but it was clear who he was criticizing and, as usual, the former Celtic striker did not miss the target.

Some of the comments aimed at Leigh Griffiths tonight should have been better thought out …

– Chris Sutton (@ chris_sutton73) January 22, 2020

Boyd set up a mental health charity a few years ago and to be honest, despite his loyalty to Ibrox, he shouldn’t be better. Bitter win.