Chris Sutton pays Celtic Star the ultimate compliment

CHRIS SUTTON has given Odsonne Edouard the biggest compliment that any Celtic striker can get both on-air and on social media after the Frenchman has set up a football clinic.

The BT Sports man said he was closest to Henrik Larsson!

Wow! And we can’t stand that.

Celtic brilliant tonight … part of football tonight breathtaking “Closest to Larsson I’ve seen in a Celtic sweater … so unselfish, a team player, deadly finisher”

– Chris Sutton (@ chris_sutton73) 5 February 2020

Edouard scored two, but was a constant pain for the third best side of the country because the ball was glued to his feet all night.

His control, selflessness and now his free kick have made a whitewash of every faux debate about who the best striker in Scotland is.

There is simply no coherent argument against this man who is called the best in Scotland. You should be the faithful, brown brogue sniffing sycophant to say otherwise.

Celtic won 4-0 thanks to a sparkling second half where the bohoys Motherwell blew away.

The goal of Callum McGregor, simply sensational. Celtic is in a hurry to get those points on the board and they are a scary proposition when they are in full flight.