Chris Sutton criticizes part of the Celtic support

CHRIS SUTTON has tried the Celtic fans who continue to try James Forrest in a Celtic sweater.

The former Celtic striker believes that the player will get a rough ride from part of the support if he hits a goal every match.

Sutton saw the player being sacrificed from his position to help the team move forward and was already involved in key moments during the campaign. Yet there is a vocal couple that James wants to drop.

The BT expert has a theory about this.

Sutton wrote in his Record Sport column:

“It seems that the local boys get the stick first. It’s the same at every club in the UK. I saw it myself with Aiden McGeady and Shaun Maloney.

“Others would be cut more limply than the two homegrown boys. We say it’s great for clubs to produce their own, but there’s a section that comes first to their store. Forrest is the type that has been around for so long that people don’t appreciate him until he’s gone.

“He is not even in his thirties and has 18 winners’ medals. He is one of the most decorated players in the club’s history. He has gone through his development years and has become a stylish senior professional.”

Do some Celtic fans criticize local talent if things don’t go well? There is certainly a reason for that.

Don’t get me wrong, no player is immune to criticism after a bad loss, but there seems to be a continent that has a greater chance at Forrest, McGregor and to a lesser extent Mikey.

James’ record speaks for itself and this season; 15 goals and 18 assists make the buoys sound absolutely ridiculous.

The player scored against St Johnstone mid-week and he was a constant in the team throughout the treble run. The boy deserves more respect.