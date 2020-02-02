Chris Stewart: Time to get serious about the Suicide Prevention Act

The suicide prevention conversation has been taboo for too long. Too many of us know someone who has been hit by suicide. After suicide, the terrible pain and suffering of the victim is often borne by families and loved ones long after they are gone. The devastating effect of such tragedies on our communities and on our youth forces us to shed light on mental health problems that were once stigmatized.

There is a place for the federal government to tackle this epidemic. When I first came to the congress, I didn’t realize that we were in the midst of a mental health and suicide crisis, especially among our youth and veterans. That’s why I introduced the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, assigning 9-8-8 as the three-digit electoral code for crisis intervention in mental health care. This is just an example of a necessary federal solution.

This week I went with my colleague, Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., In the House of Representatives to introduce another measure, the two-part suicide prevention law. This bill provides much needed means to improve prevention and authorizes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, to collaborate with national and local health departments and civil society organizations to identify early trends and intervention options.

Here in Utah we have the fifth highest suicide rate in the country. This problem is particularly hard on our youth. So many of my voters were personally affected. I am touched by their stories. After a one-to-one meeting with some of these families, I knew there had to be more that we could do. There is a very real need for more emphasis on mental health issues at federal, state and local level.

Last week I organized a round table discussion in Salt Lake City to bring together lawmakers, community leaders and lawyers who were interested in tackling this crisis. We acknowledge that the problem is complicated. But every institution – such as the government, health care and families – plays a role.

The role of the government in tackling this crisis begins with improving the tools that experts and caregivers have to help identify current trends and mobilize mental health where intervention can be most effective.

To my surprise, the latest CDC data on suicide date back to 2018. By improving the collection and sharing of data through this legislation, we can better evaluate solutions and respond in real time to save lives.

This bill forms a starting point for new opportunities for cooperation between different levels of government. For example, we know that about 37% of people without a history of mental health or substance abuse who visit suicide within a year before their death visit an emergency department. According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, the risk of suicide is greatest within a month of being released from the hospital. Armed with that information, we were able to write money into the bill for grants that ensure that professionals have the resources they need to save lives. Those scholarships will set up programs to better train staff in screening and responding to at-risk patients in that specific environment that we know intervention can make a difference.

I hope that additional information will reveal other trends that lead to new and more effective interventions. Over time, this will help us concentrate resources better to save lives.

The US representative Chris Stewart represents the 2nd congress district of Utah.