The Academy Awards went without a host on Sunday evening for the second consecutive year, but there were still enough stars competing to fulfill that role.

After Janelle Monae had opened the show with an extensive musical song, two former Oscars hosts – Chris Rock and Steve Martin – came on stage to tell some much needed jokes. “While we were looking behind the scenes, Steve tells me, J. Lo kills it for two consecutive weeks!” Began Rock.

Martin noted that although both men have previously hosted the Oscars, “they don’t really have more hosts”, asking “Why is that?”

“Twitter!” Rock replied. “Everybody has a shameful tweet somewhere. I know.” (A reference to Kevin Hart who is fired as Oscars as the host of many homophobic tweets.)

Martin went on to assure that there would be no “major disasters” like the Moonlight / La La Land debacle from a few years ago, “because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa Caucus app!”

And Rock roasted Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos because he was the richest man in a very rich room. “He has cash. If he writes a check, the bank bounces!” He joked. “Jeff is so rich, he is divorced and he is still the richest man in the world.” He saw the wedding story and thought it was a comedy. ”

But as expected, the sharpest jokes of the opening came at the expense of the continuing lack of diversity at the Academy. This year, 19 of the 20 acting nominees are white and all five male nominees are male.

“So many great directors have been nominated this year,” Rock said, to which Martin replied, “I don’t know, Chris, I thought something was missing from the list this year.”

“Vaginas?” Rock asked for loud applause from the audience. He then honored Cynthia Erivo, the only black actor who was nominated this year by saying: “Cynthia has done such a good job in harrying black people from Harrie that the Academy led her to hide all black nominees. Cynthia, is Eddie Murphy at this stage? ”

“Well, you know, Chris, think how much the Oscars have changed in the last 92 years,” Martin said. “In 1929 there were no undeclared working nominees.”

“Now, in 2020, we have one!” Rock said. And with that the non-hosts brought the show on the road.

