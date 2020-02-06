Chris Pratt opens new production company to bring Hollywood closer to patriotism

Popular A-list actor Chris Pratt announced on Instagram that he will open his own production company. His fans will appreciate that Pratt has developed Indivisible Productions to create unity and bridge the “growing chasm in our country and our world”.

The beloved Christian actor’s mission is to provide entertainment that is “One nation under God, indivisible”. Unity and patriotism are not often celebrated or promoted in Hollywood. Anger and anti-American sentiment have fueled some box office successes in the past. But Pratt wants to change that.

Chris Pratt’s indivisible productions

The 40-year-old Guardians Of The Galaxy star, who married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019, is a proud American who realizes that most of us are too.

Indivisible Productions wants to fill the void for those of us who want the unity and patriotism to be reflected in the entertainment we watch. Pratt’s name, mission and launch messaging evoke the promise of loyalty.

Yes, you read that correctly. An actor on the A-list honored the increasingly besieged promise of loyalty on behalf of his new Hollywood production company.

This is not Colin Kaepernick’s trademark for entertainment. Pratt’s endeavors boast a unifying message.

In the Instagram post of the actor “Jurassic World”, in which the founding of his production company is announced, Pratt gives his followers a look behind the scenes of his office. In the video, Chris Pratt shows works of art that represent his Hollywood roles and sings songs from the various films.

After just a day, the following Instagram video, which announces the launch of Indivisible Productions, has over 3.7 million views and tons of comments. People want this kind of entertainment!

A musical foretaste of the walls in my office.

So thankful for every step of this wonderful journey.

I started a company.

Indivisible productions

One nation

Under god

Indivisible

Our mission is to create entertaining content that focuses on topics that help bridge the growing divide in our country and our world. You know, make the world a better place. No problem, you’re welcome, but it doesn’t matter.

Christian actor

Refreshing, Chris Pratt is not shy about who he is and his beliefs. He illuminates his Christianity in interviews and at award ceremonies. He also tweets Bible verses. And even read the Christmas story from the Bible in Disneyland!

Hopefully faith will play a prominent role in Pratt’s Indivisible Productions.

“Understand that, my dear brothers and sisters. Let everyone listen quickly, speak slowly, slowly become angry. “

JAMES 1:19

🙏 ♥ ️

– chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

That could well be the case. In 2018, Pratt prevailed against Hollywood and urged youngsters to love God while giving his acceptance speech for the Teen Choice Award.

“I want to thank God,” said the Hollywood A-Lister to America’s teenagers. “I always do that when I’m standing on a large platform in front of a few young faces. I say,” I love God. That’s my thing. And you should too. “

The video of Pratt’s acceptance speech can be found below.

I walk with a little more optimism in my step today because I know that there is a Hollywood star who is ready to bring the promise of fidelity into our modern entertainment.

Hats off to you, Chris Pratt. May indivisible productions become an overwhelming success!