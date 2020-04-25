Chris Pine with Star in THE SAINT Remake From Director Dexter Fletcher – GeekTyrant

A few months ago we learned that Reboot was developing a Reboot of The Saint with Dexter Fletcher, the director behind Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Eddie The Eagle. It is now being reported Chris Pine is negotiating to star in the film, which is based on a 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris.

Simon Templar’s film, better known as The Saint, follows “a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire who goes on a globetrotting adventure.” The studio’s goal is to turn this into a successful “long-term” movie franchise and they feel that Pine is the actor who will help them achieve this.Pine has strong ties to Paramount who started alls when he was cast in the role of Captain Kirk in Star Trek back in 2009.

Wrote the script for The Saint with Seth Grahame-Smith (Dark Shadows, The LEGO Batman Movie), and produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe).

This seems to be a role that will be a great fit for Pine, appearing in 1984’s Wonder Woman and the recently wrapped production of a project entitled Violence of Action. What do you think about Pine taking the lead role in the film? I think it’s a solid choice for the role!

Source: Variety