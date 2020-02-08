Chris Matthews Rant connects Bernie Sanders with public executions

Chris Matthews’ fear of socialism from MSNBC led to incredible anger after a debate about a possible presidency of Bernie Sanders, in which he suggested that the candidate would have welcomed socialist-led executions in Central Park during the Cold War.

Matthews began praising the debate debate on Friday by Senator Amy Klobuchar, but then left by alerting viewers and a live studio audience of his personal views on socialism. The host suggested that the democratic candidate Bernie Sanders may have supported the violence of past socialist leaders.

Matthews said he would keep his opinion on socialism to himself, but quickly returned.

“I have my own views on the word” socialist “and would like to share them with you privately. They go back to the early 1950s. I have an attitude toward them. I remember the Cold War, “he said.

Matthews continued: “I have an attitude towards (Fidel) Castro. I believe that if Castro and the Reds had won the Cold War, there would have been executions in Central Park and I might have been one of those executed. And certain other people would cheer there, okay? “

Then Matthews made the connection with Sanders and claimed to be ignorant of whether the candidate did indeed support violence and public executions.

“So I have a problem with people who choose the other side. I don’t know who supports Bernie these years, “Matthews said. “I don’t know what he means by socialist.”

When Chris Hayes of MSNBC interrupted by saying that Sanders is “fairly clear” in favor of the kind of socialism found in countries like Denmark, which Matthews had said was harmless, Matthews again suggested that Sanders would have supported violent regimes and asked : ‘Is he? How do you know that? Did he tell you that? “

Matthews almost loses his mind on national television along with some of the debate questions about Sanders – including whether his opponents were afraid of having a democratic socialist on the ticket – shows how terrified corporate media are of a Sanders victory.

