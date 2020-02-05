Chris Matthews of MSNBC whips about the state of Trump Union, says: “It’s all good stuff!”

Minutes after President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union speech, MSNBC host Chris Matthews praised the president for making a speech that “ordinary people” would want, and added that it was full of “good stuff.” .

With the hour-long speech with feel-good TV moments such as the president offering a single mother a scholarship for her child and a soldier’s wife surprised with her returning husband, Matthews insisted that “the people I come from like the speech. “

“I think people will like the speech tonight,” Matthews added. “I think ordinary people, they see the schmaltz, the corniness, they will see it – but they will like it! It’s all good stuff, whatever its purpose.”

Matthews, once chief of staff at former house speaker Tip O’Neill, continued to assess the current performance of house speaker Nancy Pelosi, particularly congratulating her on standing and applauding when Trump introduced Juan Guaidó, to whom the president “the real president of Venezuela. ”

Pelosi, who tore her copy of the speech at the end of Trump’s speech, did not, however, enter Matthews’ analysis. Neither did Trump rub her handshake in the beginning.

At the same time, the MSNBC host took the opportunity to contrast Trump with the democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who has repeatedly criticized Matthews in recent weeks.

“I tell you, Trump has set up the fight and he has laid the glove over him and Bernie tonight,” explained the experienced MSNBC personality. “It’s like he was following Bernie and winning the popular vote in Iowa yesterday.”

“He goes after Guaidó, after socialism, and links all socialism to the kind that we really don’t like, the tyrannical socialism of Latin Americans such as Castro,” he continued. “I found that interesting. Pelosi stood up and applauded that. She knew where this country is. We don’t like those leaders. And Bernie does that. And that is a problem for him. “

