Chris Kreider, Rangers do not negotiate contracts when trade deadline threatens

ST. LOUIS – The New York Rangers and Chris Kreider are not negotiating a contract extension, the attacker says.

With another month to go for the NHL’s trading deadline, the Rangers moving down and Kreider an upcoming unlimited free agent with high value on the rental market, the lack of negotiation is significant.

The Kreider contract this season has a cap of $ 4.625 million but $ 4 million in salary. His deal contains an adapted no-trade clause with which he can close a deal for 11 teams.

A replacement for injured teammate Artemi Panarin during the NHL all-star weekend in St. Louis, Kreider, 28 is on track for the highest production of his career.

The fast winger has scored 17 goals and added 15 assists in 48 games.

Kreider claims that whirling trade rumors and the uncertainty of his future with the club that drafted him in 2009 have not affected him this season.

“You may not believe it, but there is no challenge,” said Kreider.

“I’m just worried about winning hockey games. Winning solves many problems. It’s the old saying and probably a bit of a cliché, but we’re taking it one by one, one game at a time, just trying to get better – and I think that we are getting better. I think the worlds of our group are better than at the start of the year. “

Still, the Rangers (23-21-4) dropped two games before the break and were 11 points from a wildcard spot.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet has named the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins among the clubs interested in Kreider should he be made available.

During this rebuild, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton has a recent history of turning over UFAs for future assets by the deadline. Last February he traded Adam McQuaid, Kevin Hayes and fan favorite Mats Zuccarello for contenders.

Does Kreider believe he could follow his example?

“It is not something I really thought about,” said Kreider.

“I’m a Ranger until they tell me I’m not a Ranger.”