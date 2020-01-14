Former CFL head coach Chris Jones brought Willie Jefferson to Canada in 2014.

“It is well known where Willie came from when he was designed and all the problems he had before. And I’m not trying to evoke old thoughts. But I can’t be more proud of this young man than the first one Year in Edmonton has been very tough, and I’m being honest with you, I had a couple of coaches who said we had to keep going, ”Jones told the Rod Pedersen Show.

“And I said that everyone can train those who are ready every day. It’s the guys like him who decide whether you’re a good coach or not. It was important that Willie decided, but if Willie decided to become a professional, I will work hard for my family. When he decided to do it and matured, we got him there and he did the rest. “

Jones and Jefferson spent parts of five CFL seasons together, two with the Eskimos and three in Saskatchewan. The 53-year-old spent the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns and knows what a player needs to form an active NFL squad.

The reigning CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player trained for the Miami Dolphins in December. Jefferson had a great show in front of the Dolphins staff. In fact, Miami made it short because Jefferson showed everything the employees wanted to see – leaving with a strong positive impression.

“The good thing is Chris Rossetti, he’s down there in Miami. And they were open to taking the Canadian kids down. Willie has to be physical, the physical part is the part we’ve been talking about for years,” said Jones.

“He has to go there and show that he can play the run and he has to show that he can do some special teams. But athletically speaking, there aren’t many people who will be more athletic than Willie. He’s six- seven, 240, runs 4.5 – they just don’t grow on trees. He has a chance to do some things. “

Jefferson posted 12 sacks in his career, forced six fiddles, and beat a CFL record in one season with 16 passes. He added 24 duels, five defeats, two misses and one interception in 2019. The 28-year-old was named CFL All-Star for the third time in a row.

During the 107th Gray Cup, Jefferson was a one-man wrecking crew that recorded three sacks and forced two fiddles to help the Blue Bombers unbalance Hamilton in the Gray Cup 33-12. For the first time in 29 years, he won the big silver cup. Jefferson has declined several other NFL training requirements.

“Athletically, he can do some things that some people can’t. He just has to be physical. You never know what some of the employees think about a man,” said Jones.

“Whether he has a chance in the NFL or not, he’s a great CFL player and there’s nothing wrong with that.” I’m proud of the 17 years I’ve spent there and defend the CFL every day. No matter if he has a chance or not, he’s a great player. “