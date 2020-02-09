Chris Jericho teases EC3 with AEW, more about how MJF is attacked

Chris Jericho teases EC3 with AEW

Social media has several purposes, including upset fans. Chris Jericho posted the following on Instagram using EC3 from WWE.

The message could be that Jericho is having fun, or an indication of the future of EC3.

This is the second run of EC3 in the WWE. After being released for the first time, he joined Impact Wrestling. He was given the angle to be a member of the Carter family and he received a big boost. During his time in impact wrestling, EC3 was a huge success and won his world championship twice.

He returned to WWE in 2018 and became part of the NXT brand. He spent almost a year at NXT and achieved success. In December 2018, he was added to the main list. Now EC3 has done very little. His greatest claim to fame so far is the brief holding of the 24/7 championship.

As of now, EC3 is out of order with a concussion. Because of the concussion, he has not been on TV since November and there is no word about his future.

WWE recently abandoned the “EC3” brand. This could be a sign that WWE has no major plans for EC3 now or in the future.

EC3 got a lot of attention in impact wrestling and they would probably get him back. At the same time, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has a lot of money and is always looking for talent.

Attacked more about MJF

The last episode of AEW Dynamite ended with MJF and Cody continuing their program. As part of the action, MJF was allowed to take 10 lashes against Cody.

The segment was a bit brutal when you saw the streaks forming on Cody’s back. After MJF performed all 10 punches, he kicked Cody between the legs and walked through the crowd. When the episode ended, AEW switched the camera between MJF in the crowd and Cody, who was present in the ring.

At one point it seemed like a fan was attacking MJF. Security stopped the person and the camera quickly cut off. Well, Bryan Alvarez explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that the person was actually Frankie Kazarian and not a fan.

So it was never part of the perspective that Casarians interfered. Therefore, the conclusion was uncomfortable due to the delayed hearing from Kazarian.

As for Cody, he’s got a step closer to MJF. This is scheduled for AEW’s Revolution Pay-Per-View on February 29th. Until then, Cody will have to deal with Wardlow in a steel cage match on February 19.

