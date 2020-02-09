Chris Jericho takes a photo with the WWE superstar and says “Big things are coming” and marks AEW

Chris Jericho says big things will come for the WWE superstar EC3. Photo credit: AEW

Subscribe to our wrestling newsletter!

Chris Jericho was instrumental in getting a few wrestlers to AEW, the most famous being the former Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley.

Now Jericho has another person in view who is currently under the WWE contract.

Chris Jericho in conversation with EC3

In a recently published social media post on Instagram, Jericho posted a photo in which he drinks drinks with the Superstar EC3, which WWE has signed up to.

In the caption, Jericho said he talked to EC3 in Orlando on Saturday night. Then he said: “There are big things ahead for this talented brother” and marked All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in the post.

Ricochet even interfered and asked where they were (it was a Stryper concert at the House of Blues). The fans humorously told Ricochet to get out of the comments before anyone told Vince McMahon.

AEW superstar Luchasaurus also replied with the “Prayer Hands” emojis and AEW followed with some of her own emojis.

Then EC3 replied saying that he had received “great advice” from Jericho and said “great show”, obviously related to the Stryper concert.

Others who responded were WWE star Drake Maverick (laughing, crying emojis) and AEW superstar Sonny Kiss (“my boyssss”).

EC3: WWE vs. AEW

EC3 was the top star in impact wrestling when he decided to sign with WWE. He had worked there before and even had a little feud with John Cena when EC3 was Derrick Bateman at FCW (the predecessor of NXT).

EC3 then went to impact wrestling and was a big star who won two world titles and one impact grand championship.

However, when he took the money and gambling to return to WWE, things quickly went south.

EC3 kept its name (and smartly tagged it before WWE could) and then started in NXT. He was there for a cup of coffee and then went to the main team.

After playing a match with the heel dean Ambrose, WWE fans cheered Ambrose and whistled EC3. According to reports, Vince McMahon decided at that moment that EC3 could not be a tie.

Since then, EC3 has only participated in backstage sketches, chasing the 24/7 champion (he won it four times and immediately lost it every time) and lost every match he had when he got a rare opportunity on TV.

He is currently out with a concussion, meaning WWE could freeze his contract if they wanted to.

If EC3 went to AEW, he could get more TV time, especially if fans’ dreams of pairing him with MJF came true. He could also end up buried like Shawn Spears after losing his feud with Cody Rhodes after a match.