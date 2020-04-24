Chris Hemsworth Shares His Motivation for Playing Hulk Hogan in an upcoming Biopic – GeekTyrant

About a year ago it was announced that Chris Hemsworth he was cast to play the legendary contestant Hulk Hogan in a biopic being developed by the director Todd Phillips (Hangover, War Dogs, Joker) and writer Scott Silver (Joker).

This film project is still ongoing and will focus on the rise of Hogan and will tell the origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania. The film will not cover his entire life or any of the drama he has been through in recent years.

This project has not really come to fruition since it was first announced, but in a recent interview with ScreenRant, Hemsworth expressed his excitement at playing Hulk Hogan, saying:

“Look, I haven’t read a script yet. I know it’s been written now and I’ve worked on it. I don’t know much about that. It’s sort of in the process now. I’m just not that interested in the world , and I think they’re keen to show a side of the world that people haven’t seen before. I’m as interested as you are. “

Hogan really pitched the idea about Hemsworth playing him in a movie back in 2017, saying, “You know who I thought would be good? That guy who moved that act, Thor.” Well, he got his will! It will be interesting to see Hemsworth in the role. Hogan was a very energetic man in his WWF days, which is why fans loved him when we were growing up! I am amazed to see Hemsworth bringing that energy of life and I wonder if he will be able to express it fully as Hogan did.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan began his career in the late 1970s in the Florida competition circuit, and when he joined the WWF, he often squared with Andre the Giant as an unclean fighter. When Vince McMahon took over the company and began to expand into a national presence, Hogan was his face and by then he had become a hero. By the late 80s, he was one of Me Decade’s main personalities, covering magazine covers, appearing on night talk shows and even leading Saturday morning cartoons.

Are you excited to see Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan, do you think he can pull it off effectively?