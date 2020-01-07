Chris Hemsworth pledges $ 1 million to fight Australia's devastating bushfires

Loading...

Actor Chris Hemsworth is calling for donations to help fight the fires in Australia and launched it with a $ 1 million donation. This year’s bush fires in Australia have been devastating. More than 20 people and an estimated half a billion animals have lost their lives as the fires have burned millions of hectares. Images of the scenes have garnered support from around the world. “Like you, I want to support the fight against bush fires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. I hope you too can participate,” said Hemsworth on Instagram. “I added links to support firefighters and charities who are working hard to provide support and relief during this devastating and difficult time.” Bush fires occur every year in Australia, but the extreme weather conditions have contributed to one of the worst seasons in decades for the region. And the Australian summer is just beginning. Hemsworth and his family are not the only celebrities to publicly support the rescue. Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $ 26 million in less than a week for firefighters. “This fire is Australia’s war right now,” Barber’s stepmother, Joy Robin, said in a clip on the fires. Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban pledged $ 500,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service. Singers Kylie Minogue and Pink also said they plan to donate $ 500,000 to the firefighting efforts. Several winners and presenters of the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday addressed the fires. Winner Russell Crowe did not attend the ceremony because he was in Australia to keep his family safe, but sent a message calling for increased attention to climate change.

Actor Chris Hemsworth is calling for donations to help fight the fires in Australia and launched it with a $ 1 million donation.

This year’s bush fires in Australia have been devastating. More than 20 people and an estimated half a billion animals have lost their lives as the fires burned millions of acres.

Images of the scenes have garnered support from around the world.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against bush fires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. I hope you too can participate,” said Hemsworth on Instagram. “I added links to support firefighters, [organizations] and charities who are working hard to provide support and relief during this devastating and difficult time.”

Bush fires occur every year in Australia, but extreme weather has contributed to one of the worst seasons in recent decades in the region. And the Australian summer has just started.

Hemsworth and his family are not the only celebrities to publicly support the relief effort.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $ 26 million in less than a week for firefighters.

“This fire is Australia’s war right now,” said Barber’s stepmother Joy Robin in a clip on the fires.

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban pledged $ 500,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service. Singers Kylie Minogue and Pink also said they plan to donate $ 500,000 to firefighting efforts.

On Sunday, several winners and presenters of the Golden Globe Awards addressed the fires. Winner Russell Crowe did not attend the ceremony because he was in Australia to keep his family safe, but sent a message calling for increased attention to climate change.

.