Chris Hemsworth goes to star in National Geographic Health Docuseries 'Limitless'

On Friday, January 17, during the Television Critics Association 2020 press trip, it was announced that Chris Hemsworth would sign up as a “guinea pig” for a new National Geographic health focus series called Limitless.

The actor will face a series of challenges that will explore all the different ways that people can live longer and smarter in new scientific focus series. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show will follow the actor as he discovers how to live a healthier and smarter life by transforming himself through six physical and mental challenges around the world. Each episode deals with a different technique that is used to prolong human life, such as regenerating damage, shocking the body and recharging the memory. “

“In short, I was somehow convinced to present myself as a guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges around the world, all for science’s sake,” Hemsworth said in a statement about his role in the show. “We hope to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy lifespan. The production starts soon, so wish me good luck. “

Limitless is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root, who have previously collaborated on the National Geographic One Strange Rock Focus series.

“Unlimited has the potential to improve people’s lives in simple, impactful ways, and we love Chris’s enthusiasm to be our guide,” Aronofsky said in his statement. “I look forward to participating again with Nat Geo, Jane and our friends from One Strange Rock in this next adventure.”