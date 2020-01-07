Chris Hemsworth donates $ 1 million to Australian Wildfire Relief

Loading...

Chris Hemsworth will donate $ 1,000,000 to Australian forest fire relief.

The actor appealed to the fans and asked for their support in this difficult time for his home country. The 36-year-old posted an Instagram video talking about the devastation of the country and how exactly people can help.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia,” he wrote in the headline of his Instagram video. “My family and I donate a million dollars. Hopefully you can take part too. Every cent counts, whatever you can muster is greatly appreciated.”

Hemsworth’s Instagram profile now contains numerous links to support “Firefighters, organizations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and help in this devastating and challenging time”.

In the video, the Thor star thanked the donors and encouraged everyone to donate what they can give. He reminded his followers that “warmer weather is on the way” since the fires are still raging.

Check out his Instagram video below.

