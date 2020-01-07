Chris Hemsworth donates $ 1 million to Australian forest fire relief

Loading...

“Thor” has crept in to help with Australian forest fire relief efforts. Actor Chris Hemsworth and his family donated $ 1 million for the crisis that destroyed an area the size of South Korea.

The Australian actor announced the donation on Twitter and asked others to participate and contribute money. He joins a growing list of Hollywood stars who have pledged support, including Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.

“I will propose a million dollars and hoped that you could contribute in any form. The money goes directly to the firefighters, the people at the front, the people who have suffered, the communities that have been hit and who urgently need our support, ”he said.

Hemsworth added: “We thank everyone around the world for their good wishes and donations. It really makes a difference, so dig deep! Love you.”

The fires have been raging since September, killing at least 24 people and leaving thousands of others homeless. New South Wales in southeast Australia is the most affected by the fires.

Many other stars, including Hugh Jackman, Nick Kroll, Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, and singer-songwriter Charli XCX, have used social media to encourage their followers to help.