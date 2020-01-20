Chris Hemsworth and 19 other celebrities who went on holiday to Portofino, Italy

Italy is definitely one of those countries that the rich and famous people love to visit. And while there are plenty of towns and villages to explore in this beautiful Mediterranean country, the village of Portofino on the Italian Riviera coast southeast of Genoa seems very popular with celebrities.

Frankly, who can blame them – the pastel-colored houses, the beautiful blue water and the great Italian food are the perfect recipe for a fun and relaxing holiday! From Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow to pop diva like Mariah Carey and Rihanna – Portofino has been visited by numerous A-listers, and if you keep scrolling, you’ll find out which!

20 other celebrities who went on holiday to Portofino, Italy!

20 Let’s start with Madonna on vacation with her children

To kick off our list, we decided to go along with these photos of singer Madonna enjoying warm weather in Portofino, Italy. 2019 was definitely a year in which many rich and famous people visited Italy – and it is safe to say that a majority of them also stopped at Portofino!

19 Here is Mariah Carey who indulges in Italian pizza

How related is Mariah Carey chewing delicious Italian pizza – isn’t that really the first thing we would ever do in Italy? The singer was spotted in Portofino with her children and as you can see they certainly enjoyed themselves!

18 And Jennifer Aniston Rocking A Black Hat

The next on our list is Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is yet another famous face that was seen in the beautiful Italian city. While he was there, Jen particularly enjoyed wonderful lunches in Italian cafes, and as you can see in the pictures above, she tried to hide her face from the paparazzi by wearing a large black hat!

17 Lana Del Rey certainly looked very happy

A celebrity that certainly looked very happy while he was in Portofino is Lana Del Rey. The singer clearly thought it was wonderful to walk through the city while being surrounded by good friends – who wouldn’t do that? Portofino should definitely be on everyone’s travel bucket list!

16 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend served us the looks of the couple

The first pair on our list is singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen. The two are certainly not strangers to Italy – they are married on Lake Como anyway – but in the pictures above you see the two roaming around in Portofino with their cute daughter Luna!

15 And Rihanna Had A Girls Night Out

While some go to Portofino to have a relaxing holiday with their family, others go there to party and as you can see in the pictures above – Rihanna is among the last group. The singer happily spent her days with her friends on boats and went to bars and clubs at night!

14 Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed the warm weather

Singer Beyoncé and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, are certainly no strangers to travel. The two have been spotted at some of the most exclusive destinations in recent years and as you can see in the pictures above – Portofino is definitely a city that they would love to visit!

13 Adriana Lima mainly Wore Black

The next on our list is supermodel Adriana Lima who has been to Portofino a number of times – sometimes for photo shoots and other times for her own pleasure. As you can see from the photos above, Adriana seems to be a fan of that monochrome black look even in the summer days!

12 And Kylie Jenner was happy in love

The first couple to appear on her list, but unfortunately no longer go out, is reality TV star and makeup maker Kylie Jenner and her ex boyfriend and baby dad, rapper Travis Scott. While the two were still together, they visited Portofino and we certainly thought they looked very in love!

11 Chris Hemsworth enjoyed spending time with his wife

Another celebrity couple seen during a romantic getaway in Portofino is actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife, the Spanish model Elsa Pataky. As you can see in the pictures above, the two enjoyed a walk through the city and enjoyed tasty Italian food!

10 carrier bags from Gwyneth Paltrow

Let’s move on to Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, who is another famous face seen in the beautiful Italian city. As you can see from the pictures above, Gwyneth went to a boat and she carried a kind of nice take-out to enjoy on the water!

9 And Bar Rafaeli jumped into the water

Another super model that definitely deserves a place on our list is Bar Rafaeli. The Israeli beauty was noticed during a vacation in Portofino and looking at the photo above – it seemed like her favorite thing was enjoying the warm Mediterranean sea!

8 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler looked stylish

Another famous celebrity couple who recently broke up, but we still thought we should be on our list are actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler. The two looked super stylish while exploring Portofino and we just can’t get over Vanessa’s blue polka-dotted maxi dress!

7 Elton John took a boat trip

The next on our list is the legendary singer Sir Elton John who is also no stranger to Portofino. As you can see in the pictures above, the star loved the sunny weather and even enjoyed a nice boat trip with his loved ones!

6 And Michelle Rodriguez had some ice

Let’s continue with actress Michelle Rodriguez, who was seen during an informal walk through the city, where – of course – she had to enjoy a classic Italian gelato! Frankly, if you go to Italy and don’t try out their ice cream, have you really been there?

5 Nicole Scherzinger looked beautiful

Another famous lady that is often seen in Portofino is singer Nicole Scherzinger. As you can see from the pictures above, Nicole always looks beautiful, whether she’s dressed for a fancy lunch or just on her way to enjoy a boat trip on the water!

4 Sienna Miller did some paddling

Speaking of celebrities that always look great – in the pictures above you see Hollywood star Sienna Miller enjoying her time in Portofino. It seems that Sienna is one of the more active celebrities, because the star has decided to paddle on a boat during her vacation!

3 And Kourtney Kardashian went with her children

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is certainly one of the more fashionable stars on our list, but to be honest, we are even surprised – after all, she belongs to the one family that seems to have many fashion trends these days. In the photos above you can see Kourt Portofino exploring with her children!

2 Kate Moss didn’t care about the Paparazzi

Supermodel Kate Moss is yet another famous face that was seen in Portofino last year. The British beauty seems to love relaxing on the Italian coast and this beautiful city is certainly the perfect place for it – all these celebrities agree!

1 And finally, Cher enjoyed a treat

To complete our list, we decided to go with these super recognizable photos of singer Cher while he was enjoying some ice cream. The 73-year-old still looks absolutely amazing and we love the fact that she decided to treat herself – after all, it’s vacation!