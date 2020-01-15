Chris Evans goes to Washington

A special serum was needed and a flash in a Vita-Ray room to transform Steve Rogers, a sick child from Brooklyn, into Captain America. For Chris Evans, savior of American democracy, the story about the origin is a little less amazing.

One day a few years ago, around the time he was filming Avengers, Evans watched the news. The discussion in the air turned into an unknown acronym – it could have been NAFTA, he says, but he thinks it was DACA, or postponed action for the arrival of children, an Obama-era immigration policy that granted amnesty to people who were brought into the United States illegally as children. The Trump government had just announced plans to phase out DACA, abandoning more than half a million young immigrants. (The Supreme Court is likely to decide this year whether to end the program was legitimate.)

On the other side of the television, Evans peered. Hold on, he thought. What did the abbreviation stand for? And was it a good thing or a bad thing? “It was just something I didn’t understand,” he says.

Evans considers himself a political. Now 38, he grew up in a civilian family, the kind that evokes screams about the news at dinner. His uncle Michael Capuano served 10 terms in Congress as a Democrat from Massachusetts, starting around the time Evans graduated from high school and moved to New York to pursue acting. During the 2016 presidential election, Evans campaigned for Hillary Clinton. In 2017, he became an outspoken critic of Trump – even after being advised to zip it, due to the risk of alienating cinema visitors. Evans can be a truck driver, Capuano says, and he would still be involved in politics.

But watching TV that day, Evans was completely lost. He googled the acronym and stumbled across all the contending headlines. Then he tried Wikipedia, but hey, the message was thousands of words long. “It’s this endless thing, and you’re used to, who’s going to read 12 pages about something?” Evans says. “I just wanted a basic understanding, a basic history, and a basic understanding of what the two parties think.” He decided to build the source he wanted for himself.

Evans brought the idea to his good friend Mark Kassen, an actor and director he had met while working on the induction film Puncture 2011. Kassen signed up and recruited a third partner, Joe Kiani, the founder and CEO of a medical technology company called Masimo . The three met for lobster rolls in Boston. What the country needed, they decided, was a kind of Schoolhouse Rock for adults – a simple, memorable way to get to know the ins and outs of social life. Evans suggested working directly with politicians. Kiani, who had made friends on Capitol Hill over the years, thought they would go for it. Each partner agreed to raise money to get the thing off the ground. (They wouldn’t say how much.) They spent some time googling comparable stores and figuring out what they fit in, says Kassen.

They started by drafting a few rules. First, A Start Point would give politicians the freedom to answer questions the way they wanted – no editing, no moderation, no interjections. Secondly, they would hire fact checkers to ensure that they do not promote incorrect information. Third, they would design a site with a privileged diversity of opinions, where you could see how a dozen different people answered the same question in different ways. Here, however, recording the information would look more like watching YouTube than skipping on Wikipedia – more like entertainment than homework.

The trio drew up a list of questions to take to Capitol Hill, starting with the questions that most confused them. (Is the electoral college still needed?) They spoke admiringly about how moderators of the presidential debate succeed in making their language sound neutral. (Should the questions refer to a “climate crisis” or “climate situation”, “illegal immigrants” or “undocumented migrants”?) Then Evans recorded a video on his bank in LA. “Hello, I am Chris Evans,” he began. “If you look at this, I hope you consider contributing to my new civics engagement project called A Starting Point.” He emailed the file to every senator and representative in Congress.

.