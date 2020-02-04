Chris Cornell recordings “Soundgarden’s demonstrably,” says the band’s new claim

(Photo by: Whitney Newell)

The other members of Soundgarden have officially submitted a response to the late Chris CornellThe widow, Vicky Cornell. The motion claims that Vicky Cornell does not actually have the last recordings of Chris Cornell because they were a joint effort.

The answer is an attempt by Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd to prove that Vicky has no claim to those recordings and to contest Vicky’s claim that they were “not paying attention” after Chris’s death in 2017 .

Vicky Cornell filed the first lawsuit against Soundgarden in December. She claimed that the band did not pay her royalties. They tried to strongly arm her to release the rights to songs that Cornell had left to his estate before his death.

“(Soundgarden) shamelessly conspired to unjustifiably hold back hundreds of thousands of dollars to Chris ‘widow and underage children in an unlawful attempt to force Chris’ Estate to transfer certain audio recordings made by Chris before he died.” The court is claiming.

Vicky Cornell also claims that Soundgarden has endangered her and her family. She says they stated that she is the only reason Soundgarden has not yet released a new album. She claims that Soundgarden is trying to turn on their “rabid fan base.”

Vicky went to Instagram to post about her fight. And doing what is best to honor the work of her deceased husband and to protect their children.

This was not the way I had chosen to move forward. But I will not be pushed aside for the convenience or profit of someone else. I will not sacrifice the future of our children for someone else’s greed. And I won’t be embarrassed by anyone else because the man I loved was taken away from us all too quickly.

I will do justice to my husband’s work and memory; for our children and for everything we stood for. I want to thank everyone who assisted Chris and supported us through this devastating time. Your love and your kindness will never be forgotten.

Now members of Soundgarden, in a motion filed with a court in Miami, Florida on February 4, dispute the claim that Vicky is the sole owner of the recordings.

Vicky claims that all recordings were written exclusively by Chris in his recording studio. Soundgarden claim that this is not the case. They say the recordings and authoring were a collaboration that could date back to 2011.

The official motion describes the events in which Vicky acquired the recordings and the events that followed.

The album files were stored on at least one (and perhaps more) Cornell laptops, and perhaps on other Cornell computers or devices, because he had worked on his vocal and instrumental parts for the new tracks during the tour (using the method “overdubbing”). Out of respect for the Cornell family, the Surviving Band members and the Band team immediately arranged the delivery of all Cornell’s personal belongings, including his laptop (s), to Vicky Cornell. Unfortunately, the Surviving Band members then realized that Cornell had the only existing multi-track versions of the seven unreleased sound recordings with Cornell’s vocal and instrumental overdubs, along with other unique album files.

Soundgarden then claim to have approached Vicky regarding the recordings. They wanted to see if there was enough material to release a final album. They think they owe that project to Chris.

Soundgarden cites evidence of countless emails and text messages with Vicky. Allegedly she refers to the recordings as “SG files”. There are also press releases in which Chris spoke about working on and recording new music.

In the preliminary statement, Soundgarden clearly states that it is their intention to share the necessary profit with Vicky.

This promotion is based on elementary lies. Vicky Cornell is not the owner of the recordings in question, which are demonstrably from Soundgarden and are intended for a new Soundgarden album. Vicky Cornell is entitled to benefits from the Soundgarden partnership for Cornell’s share in band revenues, but only after the vote on the partnership that did not take place. There is no “conspiracy” with the band’s financial manager.

Perhaps even more importantly, Soundgarden wants to move the lawsuit to their native Washington state. Cornell is said to live in New York and they live in Washington. They claim it makes no sense why the lawsuit is in Florida jurisdiction.

The Vicky Cornell lawsuit also claims how Soundgarden responded to Chris’ death. She claims they were callous and indifferent.

The band refutes that claim and says they have heard about his death on social media and described the actions that followed.

“While their buses were on their way to Columbus in the early morning of May 18, surviving band members heard that Cornell had been found dead in his Detroit hotel room after midnight (tragically, Cameron first saw an” RIP: Chris Cornell “article on his Facebook page, called Thayil on the other bus, who then woke up Shepherd, and they and their crew looked for news, social media, and called friends and family until they received the terrible confirmation from their tour manager, “reads.

“Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd were totally destroyed to lose their beloved friend, brother and comrade, and were in a state of shock. While they pulled their buses to the side of the road, embraced each other and struggled with what they had to do, their tour manager advised them not to go back to Detroit because it would swim with police, press and other media, and there was nothing positive they could reach. They also had a crowd of very distraught crew and tour team members who were already in or on their way to Columbus who needed support. So they organized a vigil in a meeting room in their Columbus hotel, where they were accompanied by crew, assistants, and friends who hugged, cried, and tried to comfort each other for many hours. “

In response to Soundgarden’s motion regarding these incidents, Vicky Cornell’s lawyer Marty Singer claimed otherwise.

“We clearly disagree with the blatant incorrect characterization of events by the band and stick to the truthful facts set out in our complaint. It is disappointing that the former band members of Chris have now tried to contaminate his legacy by countless make false allegations, and that they continue to withhold considerable amounts for his widowed and underage children (despite using the same means to pay their own legal costs) In this case, the issue is not who wrote the numbers, but rather who possesses the specific recordings made exclusively by Chris while living in Florida.

Soundgarden also claims that they believed they had productive and friendly conversations about the recordings. And that Vicky Cornell filed the lawsuit without warning. The entire movement can be read here.

The whole is a messy company and we hope that everything will be fine for all parties involved. Both parties believe that they want what is best. Hopefully this will be solved soon.

