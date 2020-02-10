Chris Archer speaks out about the payroll of Pirates, new employees, Astros, more

BRADENTON, Fla. – Chris Archer’s the oldest statesman of the Pirates in more ways than the oldest on the roster at 31. He is one of the few with conflicting experience. He is one of the smartest in every context. He brings an unparalleled work ethic. He is also the best-paid. And like all that and more, he commands universal respect in this small world.

In other words: when the Felipe Vazquez news came out last summer, Archer was the clubhouse’s choice to speak to players about this. And he did it artistically and authoritatively.

So it didn’t quite feel like the pitchers and catchers had reported for the opening of the spring training – which took place Monday, with Tuesday for physics – until Archer held the court with the media on hand.

The session did not disappoint, even though it started with the most frivolous subject to be tackled – that he, of course, his highly visible heel from the characteristic dreadlocks he has been practicing for half a year.

“During the low season I thought about it much more than I ever did”, he explained to his hair. “I woke up one morning, texted the hairdresser I am using and said,” Hey, I want you to come over. And bring the scissors. “And it feels good.”

There was nothing symbolic about it, he would add. Nothing cosmic.

“If you have locks, you can’t shower that often because it’s part of the locking process. So to be able to put my hair under the shower head and let it touch my scalp, let my hands go through, it feels good. And like, my head feels so much lighter. True definition of light in the head. In a good way! “

He burst out laughing.

With that I broke his strange 2019 season, one in which he went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, but also one in which he found visible confidence and stronger form in the second half, largely thanks to a resuscitated slider. The swing-and-miss was back in his arsenal, just like some of his old swagger.

His answer:

“I certainly did a number of things well,” he replied. “We talked a lot about this last season, but I went back to just being myself. I went back to liquidation. I went back to mainly fastballs and sliders with four seams. My change has also come a long way. But just really come back to myself and pitch like me. And the new staff has been great to encourage that. “

This means a new manager Derek Shelton and new pitching coach Oscar Marin.

“Obviously they had a great run, the staff that was here before,” he would add, referring to Clint Hurdle, Ray Searage and the rest, “but this is very refreshing and adds a lot of excitement to the camp.”

Hm.

The slider, as I reported last summer, was only brought back after the previous management had tried to bury it in favor of the change. And it was mainly brought back by Archer himself.

So I pressed that count.

“Frankly, looking back, when I use that pitch more, I have better results. In my opinion, it is one of the better pitches in the competition. Don’t throw too much. Just throw when the time is right instead of trying to complete with something else. “

Double-hm.

At Marin, the 37-year-old fresh face took away from the Rangers after just a year in Arlington: “I like him a lot. He’s young, he’s broad-minded, he seems a good person, he has an old-school spirit but a brain from a new school, so he knows what it means to go outside and get the ball, but he also knows how to help people use their stuff to get the most out of it, and his background is in biomechanics. He graduated there. “

That was at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

“So to be able to talk to a man about, you know, pitch types, but also mechanics from a point of view of motion, as opposed to, like, lifting your leg, separating your arms and throat … we’re talking about the lake as a movement. “

Another smile.

“It’s just very cool, and it’s something I haven’t been part of (in) my career yet.”

Read what you want, whether that is praise for Marin, criticism of Searage or somewhere in between. The only certainty is that Archer, artful and authoritative as always, will not be eavesdropped on, depending on how he dealt with every other fastball that came here:

• On the $ 50.1 million payroll from the Pirates when I mentioned it: “Yes, so I spoke Ben Cherington and Shelty a lot about that. And you know, I think everyone here understands where we are. There are advantages and there are some disadvantages. But baseball is a special game where, if you perform at a high level as we all know that we are capable of, anything can happen. You know, teams with low wages win. “

• On his Rays, who were one of those teams, as I recalled: “Yes, exactly. I mean, in 2013 we had the lowest turnout in the competition and we had the lowest payroll that made the playoffs. So me know it is possible But really, we just take it every day We try not to sound cliché, but we know where we are as an organization and we know it will take time, means there will be a lack of effort, and that does not mean that our standards have been lowered. When we set foot, especially with some of the pitchers we have, we expect to win. Period. “

• Upon arrival at Shelton, after having known each other during Shelton’s time as the strike trainer of the Rays: “Once they had made that recruitment, I knew which direction the organization was heading. And only from what I have seen do I think it … it was time for something new, something else. And you know, Sheltie, it won’t be scripted. It will be very sincere. We’re going to have a lot of fun, but we’re going to get a lot of work. has been part of many successful teams. Virtually everything he was part of has been successful. We clearly have the same determined mentality that Pittsburghers has, but we may be able to do it in a very different way. “

• As to whether Shelton approached him for such advice: “Yes, as soon as he was hired, he plucked the brains of many people:” What would you think of this? “How would the boys react if we did it that way?” So it wasn’t just about him, like, “This is what we’re going to do.” It was an open dialogue. Yes, it is moving in a different direction. “

• About what he meant by a different direction, as I had to ask after he had said it so many times: “We are all big frontrunners, you know? Especially those who have settled. And they trust more and focus on different things, instead of, like, arranging things that a great leader should already know.More focused on playing on the field and execution on the field, on making the individual a better baseball player.Rather from worrying about often just … little things that don’t matter … There’s still grit, there’s still the intention behind everything we do … But … it’s baseball, man, we’re not in line and try to beat each other apart. “

• About the cheating of the Astros, because of course that had to come to the fore: “It was discouraging. Because you heard some rumors, but I don’t think anyone expected it to that extent. Do you know what I mean? Especially if you know these guys on a personal level you talked to them personally, went to dinners with them, FaceTime with them, texts, whatever, and to find out … it was absolutely daunting, bad for the game. “They’ve set the sentences, and it’s what it is right now. I think it’s time for everyone to move on.”

• Or other teams cheat the same way: “It’s hard to say because I don’t know, so I really don’t want to sit here and speculate. But some of the same concerns we had about Houston before it all came out … there is some speculation about other teams. “

• On if the Pirates continue to shake the signs, even if there is no runner on second base: “Yes, probably, because technology is always evolving and, as we have learned in recent days, it was deeper than just one man watching and They had an algorithm, so it didn’t matter if you had a set of signals, because they could decipher those signals and break them off immediately, even if you were to send five signals with nobody on the base. So yes, we’re going to be careful. We’re going to confuse a number of things, but at the end of the day, pitching is the biggest thing, so we’re going to focus on that and not worry too much about the other team. “

• On his own chance to regain the peak shape in 2020, after having invested in his outdoor season in intensive training in California aimed at strengthening long-nagging core problems: “” I can tell you this: they did not see it last year . I would not have uprooted myself and found a new trainer and worked on a number of pitching things that I would have worked on if that wasn’t what I had expected. I don’t want to say much. I just want to go outside and show people. But I really feel in a good place. “

