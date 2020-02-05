Chris Archer cuts off iconic dreadlocks

Spring training can take a few more days, but the Pirates have already made their first part of the season.

Well, haircut then.

On Wednesday, Chris Archer revealed to his Instagram followers his new hairstyle, dumping his iconic dreads for a sleek look.

This is the most striking Pirates hairstyle since then Andrew McCutchen chopped off his dreads for the 2015 season. Or when Steven Brault did last year. Either or.

After an in-depth investigation report, I was able to uncover the hair of Archer that began to grow in the 2015 season.

What the hair of Chris Archer looked like at the start of the season. He is still wearing the same hat pic.twitter.com/mk2MGZ9XqP

– Rays Index (@RaysIndex) 2 August 2015

By that time he asked the difficult questions.

Question: is the hair on my head longer than the hair on the face of @kidkeuchy (Dallas Keuchel)? Or not?

– Chris Archer (@ ChrisArcher22) January 25, 2016

For what it’s worth, I think Archer was taller, but Keuchel’s beard was a bit more impressive at the time.

And in 2017 he revealed the dreads. In 2019, he added some blonde locks for the Pirates.

I will update this article if there are further developments about Archer’s hair.

