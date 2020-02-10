Chris and Rich Robinson Plot Acoustic Gigs Before Black Crowes Tour

Before Chris and Rich Robinson go on the upcoming Black Crowes reunion tour, they will perform a series of acoustic performances as Brothers of a Feather.

The name Brothers of a Feather takes its name from the live album of the duo from 2007, in which the Robinsons performed performances of Black Crowes tracks in a similar way.

The trek begins on February 12 in London, England – a day before the 30th anniversary of Black Crowes’ Shake Your Money Maker, released on February 13, 1990 – and arrives on February 19 in Boston’s Brighton Music Hall.

The American nine-day run of Brothers of a Feather ends on March 9 at The Chapel in San Francisco; tickets for the acoustic tour are on sale today at the official site of Black Crowes.

The Black Crowes are celebrating Shake Your Money Maker this summer with a 30-year jubilee tour with the reunited brothers and their backing band who fully perform the 1990 album. The North American tour starts on June 17 in Austin, Texas. The Robinsons have also been booked to perform at this year’s Love Rocks benefit concert in New York on March 12.

Brothers of a Feather Tour

February 19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

February 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

February 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

February 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

February 27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

February 29 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s night club

March 2 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s electric soap box

March 4 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

March 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel