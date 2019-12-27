Chris and Liam Hemsworth hit the waves and more star photos

Loading...

December 27, 2019 | 11:59 am

1 of

fifteen

Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth go surfing together on Urbnsurf in Melbourne, Australia.

Instagram

2 of

fifteen

Kenya Moore shows her body after the holidays with a selfie in her room just the day before a car crashed into her home mailbox.

Instagram

3 of

fifteen

Kourtney Kardashian shows her new puppy that the family received on Christmas day.

Instagram

4 of

fifteen

Gwyneth Paltrow dresses up with her husband Brad Falchuk while enjoying a cold walk after Christmas in Aspen.

BACKGRID

5 of

fifteen

Sharon Stone pampers herself with a massage and a manicure in Los Angeles.

fake images

6 of

fifteen

Harrison Ford takes a Dyson fan while doing some shopping.

Broadimage

7 out of

fifteen

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa enjoy dinner with friends in Aspen.

BACKGRID

8 of

fifteen

Kurt Russell shakes Santa's beard after filming "The Christmas Chronicles 2" when he goes to Aspen with Goldie Hawn wearing a deep blue fur coat.

BACKGRID

9 of

fifteen

Ashlee Simpson combines her pink hair with a green fur coat in Aspen.

BACKGRID

10 of

fifteen

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger go shopping in Prada in New York.

Splash News

11 out of

fifteen

Irina Shayk pushes Lea De Seine in her stroller after a day at the New York park.

Splash News

12 of

fifteen

Jessica Mulroney wears a bright outfit outside of "Good Morning America."

Splash News

13 of

fifteen

Bella Hadid arrives on the slopes with designer Michael Kors on snowmobiles as they launch the new Kors Commute campaign for the brand.

MEGA

14 of

fifteen

Kelly Osbourne kisses a goat while visiting the farm.

Instagram

15 of

fifteen

Justin Bieber goes out with his old hockey friends while visiting his home in Toronto.

Instagram