Chris and Liam Hemsworth hit the waves and more star photos

December 27, 2019 | 11:59 am
1 of
fifteen
Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth go surfing together on Urbnsurf in Melbourne, Australia.
2 of
fifteen
Kenya Moore shows her body after the holidays with a selfie in her room just the day before a car crashed into her home mailbox.
3 of
fifteen
Kourtney Kardashian shows her new puppy that the family received on Christmas day.
4 of
fifteen
Gwyneth Paltrow dresses up with her husband Brad Falchuk while enjoying a cold walk after Christmas in Aspen.
BACKGRID
5 of
fifteen
Sharon Stone pampers herself with a massage and a manicure in Los Angeles.
fake images
6 of
fifteen
Harrison Ford takes a Dyson fan while doing some shopping.
Broadimage
7 out of
fifteen
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa enjoy dinner with friends in Aspen.
BACKGRID
8 of
fifteen
Kurt Russell shakes Santa's beard after filming "The Christmas Chronicles 2" when he goes to Aspen with Goldie Hawn wearing a deep blue fur coat.
BACKGRID
9 of
fifteen
Ashlee Simpson combines her pink hair with a green fur coat in Aspen.
BACKGRID
10 of
fifteen
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger go shopping in Prada in New York.
Splash News
11 out of
fifteen
Irina Shayk pushes Lea De Seine in her stroller after a day at the New York park.
Splash News
12 of
fifteen
Jessica Mulroney wears a bright outfit outside of "Good Morning America."
Splash News
13 of
fifteen
Bella Hadid arrives on the slopes with designer Michael Kors on snowmobiles as they launch the new Kors Commute campaign for the brand.
MEGA
14 of
fifteen
Kelly Osbourne kisses a goat while visiting the farm.
15 of
fifteen
Justin Bieber goes out with his old hockey friends while visiting his home in Toronto.