Chris Abele goes big for David Crowley with six-figure advertisements

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=chris-abele%2Cdesire%2Coverall-positive%2Cdavid-crowley&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Rep. David Crowley, a candidate for the Milwaukee County executive, left, and current County Executive Chris Abele, right. (Photo: Journal Sentinel files)

Outgoing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is not on the ballot this year, but that doesn’t mean he’s not part of the county’s best job race.

Leadership MKE, an independent organization for campaign publishing, started and funded by Abele, supported Friday behind Rep. David Crowley in the form of an ad purchase valued in the six figures.

Video ads and a website, www.mkefordavid.com, were launched on Friday and mailings will appear next week.

“You spend any amount of time with David Crowley and you immediately realize his sincere desire to address the major problems of our community and bring positive change to Milwaukee County,” said Andy Suchorski, spokesperson for Leadership MKE, in a statement. “But unlike his opponents, his leadership style is collaborative, not combative.”

Abele announced in October that he would not be re-elected.

Abele was expected to support former state senator Jim Sullivan after donating the maximum $ 6,000 for his campaign. But Sullivan and Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy were expelled from the race for the district administration due to a problem with their nomination papers.

The ad purchase is worth more than each of the remaining four candidates in the race has increased, according to campaign finance reports.

By the end of December, Senator Chris Larson raised $ 61,016, including $ 19,750, which he transferred from his state campaign account. He reported that he had $ 46,517 in the bank.

Crowley reported that he had raised nearly $ 54,000 while Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb Sr. just under $ 14,000 in donations and businesswoman Purnima Nath had $ 2,559.

Leadership MKE has a mixed record. The group spent a lot on unsuccessful attempts to unleash Lipscomb and to support Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt’s failed election bid. In general, the group has won 12 of the 19 races in which it spent money.

Journal Sentinel reporter Daniel Bice contributed to this report.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/31/chris-abel-goes-big-david-crowley-6-figure-ad-buy/ 2860864001 /