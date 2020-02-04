Chobani leans on main brand in new campaign for oat milk

Dairy giant Chobani is best known for making Greek yogurt popular after he appeared on the scene ten years ago. Founded in 2007 by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, the New York-based company now manages around 40% of the Greek yogurt room and uses its brand value to expand into plant-based products while still supporting its core line.

This week, Chobani is launching a new marketing blitz, entitled “Almost Milk”, around a new line of oats-based products that debuted in November. Because Chobani is far from being the first packaged goods company for consumers to meet growing consumer demand for plant-based foods, the aim of the campaign is to illustrate the brand’s versatility and how its products fit into all lifestyles and tastes .

“We don’t necessarily see our role as trying to steal shares from other oats-based competitors,” Chief Creative Officer Leland Maschmeyer told Marketing Dive. “We see our role as trying to steal the share of almond and making the oats-based category grow as much as possible.”

“The very easy move is to demonize dairy products. It’s classic advertising: set up the bad guy and confront yourself against it. But how do you push the strengths and pleasures of plant products in a way that still competitive products such as dairy products and almond “Trying to follow that line and find a new story required much more finesse than if we were a pure vegetable category or company.”

Pour it up

The first Chobani campaign for oat milk includes 15-second video spots on YouTube, Hulu and programmatic video, along with paid media on Facebook, Instagram and NPR podcasts, the company told Marketing Dive. Out-of-home (OOH) elements that span billboards and bus wraps affect New York, San Francisco, Portland and Washington, D.C. – key markets where Chobani says it has high brand loyalty and consumer interest in plant-based foods. A national TV advertising campaign promotes Flip, the Chobani snack package that combines yogurt with muesli and other texture mixes. There is also potential for a second part of the campaign later in 2020, depending on other marketing priorities and how well the oats products sell, Maschmeyer said.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oh_oo4-W2E8 (/ embed)

The basis for the “Almost” initiative is based on the positioning that oat milk is the best alternative to real dairy products. A common frustration among people who have injected with vegetable milk is that, according to Maschmeyer, they are not entirely satisfactory. Consumers are dissatisfied with the lack of taste, watery consistency or disappointing sustainability stories of alternatives, he said.

“There is such a hunger among consumers for really great vegetable milk that it is simply a great product to find the way,” he said. “With our oat milk you get the taste experience, the versatility and the sensory experience that people like about milk, but you also have no dairy with it. The idea of ​​’almost’ helps us to deliver that line and the facts about all that notes. “

Mix up the market

The new “Almost” campaign begins with Chobani’s efforts to strengthen its market dominance, especially in the midst of the slower growth of Greek yogurt, as it becomes more commonplace in consumer shopping carts and a flurry of competitors settles in space. As a more mature category with high awareness, the popularity of Greek yogurt has changed how brands put it on the market, and differs from the strategy behind the more budding oats alternative, according to Maschmeyer.

“People know intrinsically what Greek yogurt is, so we can focus more on value-based messages or higher-order ideals or what kind of lifestyle it fits,” he said. “Oatmeal is young and people are just starting to learn. It requires a lot more education and attention, so we need to find a way to deliver intrinsic product characteristics in a way that fascinates people and wants them to pay attention.”

“What’s big is really using the main brand and establishing it as the dominant basis for vegetable drinks.”

Leland Maschmeyer

Chobani, chief creative officer

Private ownership Chobani retains nearly one-fifth of the US market share in yogurt types, according to Nielsen data supplied by the company, and sales increased by 9% from early November 2019. Dairy alternatives have stolen some of the luster of Chobani and Greek products in recent years. Protein-rich skyr (Icelandic yogurt) is on the rise; alternatives to cashew dairy products have never really got off the ground; and almond milk sucks because of the care for the environment around the steep water needs. These trends and the taste of consumers who are shifting towards more plant-based foods have prompted Chobani to eat oat milk. Annual sales in the category rose 636% as of October, according to Nielsen.

Emerging categories require finesse

Chobani is far from the first to market oats-based alternatives. Now it is catching up with competitors because it seems to carve out part of the growing space. According to Maschmeyer, Chobani leans on the great brand awareness it has built up in recent years to move forward.

“One of the things we’ve been focusing very hard on over the past three years is making sure we build the main brand so that when we moved into these non-Greek categories, we brought shares that consumers wanted,” he said . “So in this category, it’s the all-natural story. It’s the delicious story. It’s the high-quality product story. What’s great is the leverage effect of the main brand and making it the dominant basis for plant-based beverages.”

While Chobani focuses on outperforming competitors and dominating space, an important consideration is how a new line of dairy alternatives can eat in its own sales of Greek and almond products.

“The people who migrate to plant products are going to migrate to plant products anyway. If we lose them to plant products, we will at least keep them in the Chobani portfolio as opposed to something outside of it,” Maschmeyer said.