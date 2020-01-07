Chloe Sevigny is 45 years pregnant

Loading...

Actress Chloé Sevigny is said to be pregnant with her first child at the age of 45.

Sevigny has not officially announced the news, but TMZ has taken pictures of the darling of pregnant artist cinema, and it would be in five months.

She was photographed with her partner, New York art gallery owner Sinisa Mackovic, with whom she was dating.

Mackovic is the director of the Karma Art Gallery in New York.

Sevigny, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2000 for Boys Don’t Cry, told W magazine in 2016 that she thought her youthful appearance was due to not having children, saying, ” I think the baby wears out and tears at the body is part of the reason why people say “Why do you always look so young?” I really think it unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their thirties, not in their twenties. “

Sevigny was previously linked to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, 21.

She was acclaimed by the general public in 2006 for her role in the HBO drama of Mormon polygamy Big Love, eventually winning the award for Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe in 2010 for her role in the series.

Sevigny recently finished filming the next HBO mini-series We Are Who We Are.

