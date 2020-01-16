Chloe Hosking wins the first stage

She will wear the ocher-colored jersey on the second stage over 114.9 km on Friday.

“It feels great and I’m now swapping one orange jersey for another,” said Hosking.

“I’m super excited. It means a lot that the team came here to support me and the girls were amazing today.

“I am very happy that I can already give them back a UCI victory and it is a great start to the year of Rally Cycling.”

Hosking is in great shape as she tries to break the four-year grip of the Mitchelton-Scott team on the overall crown on the tour from January 16-19.

She won two stages and overall win at the Bay Crits this month before winning the Australian Criterion title in Ballarat last week.

Hosking also won the tour’s sprint jersey when she was four seconds ahead of the next rival Henttala.

Most of the field, including triple defender Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), is 11 seconds behind Hosking in the overall standings.

Hosking’s performance on Thursday was even more impressive as she only had one teammate.

“We were determined to sprint for myself, and I just asked the girls to save me from the difficulties of the past 15 kilometers and get me into this rather technical section, 1.5 kilometers ahead,” said Hosking.

“I knew I would use them early, so I said I would just jump on the trains and that’s exactly what we did.

“We really implemented the plan today and I’m very proud of the girls.”

The runner-up in the National Championship, Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer), was one of three drivers who encountered the bitumen in a crash just over the last 3 km.

None of them appeared to be suffering any significant injuries.

AAP

