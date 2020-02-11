Chipotle is giving away free guacamole with the launch of “Guac Mode”. Here is the scoop

Yes, you can have guacamole. And no, it’s not extra.

Chipotle has announced the launch of “Guac Mode” on Monday, a promotion that brings the promise of free guacamole and other unnamed extras to anyone who signs up for the Mexican-inspired restaurant rewards program.

“Our fans absolutely love our fresh, handmade guac, especially if it’s not extra,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a press release. “It was an incredible first year of Chipotle Rewards and initiating the Guac mode, which gives our members free guac in February and extras all year round is a perfect way to thank our loyal customers.”

Guacamole lovers, act quickly: you have until February 20 to unlock the guac.

How to register

If you are so inclined, you must participate in Chipotle rewards before February 20 or text ” Gac mode ‘to 888-222. Already a member? Continue to the next step.

Download the Chipotle Rewards app. For Apple users you can download the app here. You can download it for everyone here.

Once the ‘Guac Mode’ badge is activated, you have 24 hours to retrieve what is offered.

A fast-growing reward program

The Chipotle reward program was rolled out last year and it was a successful program for the chain restaurant. CFO Jack Hartung told CNBC last week that they have nearly 9 million members and that they are ‘just starting’.

Hartung attributed that growth to “the natural loyalty that people have to the Chipotle brand, but also to the marketing and awareness to attract people to the program.” He added that they hoped to personalize the program “where we communicate one to one with our customers.”

What that looks like – we don’t know yet. But the next time your phone buzzes with a notification, pick it up. It could be the guacamole calling.

