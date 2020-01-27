Chipotle fines $ 1.3 million for thousands of abuses of child labor

BOSTON – Chipotle was hit with a $ 1.3 million fine for more than 13,000 child labor violations in his restaurants in Massachusetts, the state attorney general announced Monday.

Attorney General Maura Healey ordered the largest child labor penalty ever issued by the state against the Mexican restaurant chain after finding an estimated 13,253 violations of child labor at more than 50 locations.

“Chipotle is a large national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and has a duty to ensure that minors work safely in their restaurants,” Healey said in a statement. “We hope that these quotes send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and endanger young people.”

The fine stated that Chipotle had employees younger than 18 who worked after midnight and more than 48 hours a week. Teenagers told researchers that their hours of work were so long that it prevented them from keeping up with their schoolwork. The company has also regularly hired minors without a work permit.

The settlement amount is close to $ 2 million, including fines for deserved violations of absenteeism, where managers have granted employees time off for specific illnesses. Violations also include failure to keep accurate records and to pay timely wages. Finally, the company received a $ 500,000 voluntary payout to a state fund for youth workers dedicated to education, enforcement, and training.