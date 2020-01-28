Chipotle Fined $ 1.3 Million For Thousands Of Child Labor Abuses

Chipotle has been fined $ 1.3 million for more than 13,000 child labor violations at its Massachusetts restaurants, state attorney general Maura Healey announced on Monday. the number of child labor violations is estimated at 13,253 in more than 50 sites. “Chipotle is a large national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and has a duty to ensure that minors work safely in its restaurants,” Healey said in a statement. . “We hope these quotes send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot break our child labor laws and put young people at risk.” The fine says Chipotle had employees under 18 working after midnight and for more than 48 hours per week. The teens told investigators that their work hours were so long that it prevented them from tracking their schoolwork. The company also regularly hired minors without a work permit. The total amount of the agreement is closer to $ 2 million, including penalties for sick leave earned in which managers granted employees paid leave only for certain illnesses. Violations also include failure to keep accurate records and pay wages in a timely manner. Finally, the company received a voluntary payment of $ 500,000 to a public fund for young people which is dedicated to education, law enforcement and training.

