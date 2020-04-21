Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network start delayed amid COVID-19

Chip and Joanna Gaines have appear a long way due to the fact starting their 5-yr journey on HGTV’s common display “Fixer Upper” in 2013. Considering that the display finished, the Gaines have opened a lodge, purchased a castle and are now poised to start their own Tv set network.

Named after Joanna Gaines’ home furnishings brand, Magnolia Residence, the Magnolia Network was at first set to launch on Oct. 4. That strategy has been postponed indefinitely due to the huge manufacturing delays prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reviews.

In the meantime, the pair is premiering a four-hour specific on Discovery’s Do it yourself Network on April 26, Deadline reviews. “Magnolia Offers: A Appear Back again & A Glance Ahead” will stick to the couple’s journey from “Fixer Upper” — which at its peak experienced 17 million viewers tuning in — to exactly where they are now, with formerly unseen footage and powering the scenes commentary.

The preview will also supply a sample of the 10 new sequence that were being established to launch on Magnolia Community. 1 series functions woodworker Clint Harp — a “Fixer Upper” preferred — and the other people focus on every thing from recipes, flower farming, kitchen area remodels, spouse and children cross-state highway journeys, campground remodels, loved ones remodels and even loved ones dinners, according to Yahoo! Information.