Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network delays start amid coronavirus pandemic

Magnolia Community, Discovery’s joint venture with “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, has delayed its launch, at first slated for Oct.4, thanks to production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The community, which will get around Discovery’s Do it yourself Network immediately after a rebrand, also has unveiled its inaugural slate of primary sequence. It involves 8 new unscripted demonstrates — generally in the house renovation and meals room — “Bespoke Kitchens,” “Family Dinner” hosted by Andrew Zimmern, “Restoration Road,” The Fieldhouse,” “Super Dad” starring Taylor Calmus, “Home Work,” “The Shed Kitchen” and “Inn the Will work,” about The Oak Knoll Lodge in Massive Bear, Calif. They be part of earlier announced “Growing Floret” and “Home on the Highway.”

Viewers will be in a position to sample the 10 series through “Magnolia Offers: A Look Back again & A Glance Ahead,” a 4-hour preview on Diy Community that includes Chip and Joanna, commencing Sunday, April 26.

Diy Network is dispersed to 50 million households across the place, but presently readily available to close to 75 million households as aspect of absolutely free preview offerings during the coronavirus disaster.

“Right now, it’s significant that we all go on to search out for a single another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the industry experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all by this hard time,” mentioned Chip and Joanna. “With this as our best priority, we’ve resolved to delay Magnolia Network’s start until finally we can securely resume output. We have an incredible staff powering us and we glimpse forward to the days forward when we can get back again to operate, telling good stories that encourage, inspire and inspire hope. In the meantime, we are internet hosting this distinctive preview where by we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what is to arrive for this community we’re building!”

The 4-hour network preview event will kick off with “a search back” at in which it all began: “Fixer Upper” — at its peak, practically 17 million weekly viewers had been tuning in to look at the beloved HGTV series. In the preview, the Gaineses share intimate, under no circumstances-prior to-found footage finish with candid commentary and beforehand untold stories about their 5-year “Fixer Upper” journey.

Major up to the rebrand, pick episodes of “Fixer Upper” will start out airing on Do-it-yourself in the coming weeks. The complete “Fixer Upper” library will keep on being on HGTV until eventually Magnolia Network’s start when it will migrate to the new channel.

In the preview, the Gaineses choose a search forward at what’s to come on the forthcoming Magnolia Community, like an unique sneak peek at the network’s very first slate of first programming. Right here are information about all the tasks.

“It’s been 7 yrs considering the fact that we very first fulfilled Chip and Jo. A shared enthusiasm for their operate is what initial captivated an viewers seeking for terrific house renovations, but it was their authenticity, relatability, loved ones focus and zest for existence that produced The united states drop in adore with them,” claimed Magnolia Network President Allison Web site. “We are so excited to introduce viewers to their future chapter, sharing tales of braveness, danger, humor, triumph, failure and rebirth in an effort and hard work to rejoice fantastic tales and the individuals that stay them.”

The joint venture has strategies to unveil its very own direct-to-client solution at a afterwards date as effectively.