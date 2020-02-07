China’s state media incorrectly reported that the widely acclaimed doctor who whistles the deadly coronavirus has died.

A nation mourned the early hours of Friday (Australian time) after the Global Times said that Li Wenliang, the first person to report the onset of a mysterious illness that is strongly reminiscent of SARS, could not be resuscitated.

The Volkszeitung, another state-run newspaper, later tweeted that Dr. Liu’s death triggered “national mourning”.

Even the World Health Organization paused a coronavirus press conference to support the alleged death of Dr. To pronounce Wenliang.

“We are very sad to hear Li Wenliang’s loss,” said WHO official Dr. Mike Ryan.

“We should celebrate his life and mourn the death of his colleagues,” he added.

The Chinese doctor appears to be in critical condition, according to the Global Times, in which it was initially reported that Dr. Li could not be resuscitated after his heart stopped beating.

On January 12, Dr. Wenliang was hospitalized after suffering the very illness he was about to raise the alarm for. He was arrested by the police and accused of “being afraid” and “spreading rumors”.

Bedridden in an intensive care unit, the ophthalmologist became a symbol of the Chinese government’s systemic shortcomings in trying to silence what quickly became a public health emergency.

It all started on December 30th when Dr. Wenliang asked his colleagues in an online chat group to wear protective clothing after seven patients were quarantined for an unknown illness.

This disease reminded him of SARS, another type of coronavirus that killed 349 mainland people and infected about 1 in 10 people.

But he didn’t know that the warning text messages would go viral and he would be called to the public security office.

The police in Wuhan threw Dr. Wenliang pretends to make “wrong comments”, spread “rumors” and seriously disturb the social order.

He was subsequently detained until January 3, after he agreed to sign a document in which he committed “illegal acts”.

Despite the police encounter, Dr. Wenliang continued to be a patient until he finally contracted the coronavirus.

He was hospitalized on January 12 and infected with the virus on February 1.

The number of deaths from coronaviruses has now exceeded that of the SARS epidemic in 2003. According to government reports, infections increase by more than 2,000 every day.

As of Friday morning, the death toll in China rose by 73 to 563. More than 28,000 infections have also been confirmed in the second largest economy in the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, still trying to prevent global panic, declared a “people’s war” and said that China’s strong mobilization capacity and rich public health experience would enable him to defeat the corona virus.

“The whole country has responded vigorously to respond with the most thorough and rigorous prevention and control measures and to start a people’s war to prevent and control epidemics,” Xinhua news agency quoted him in a phone call to King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

At home in Australia, diplomats are working with Chinese officials to allow another evacuation flight from Wuhan as the corona virus spreads and kills more lives.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison says people shouldn’t expect more flights to be possible, whether from Wuhan or from mainland China.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) is currently announcing that we intend to operate a second charter flight,” he told Parliament on Thursday.

Other Australian evacuees landed on Christmas Island on Thursday after being flown out of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak.

However, the government is already planning what to do if the outbreak continues and the quarantine facility set up on Christmas Island reaches 1200 people.

Defense officials are working to identify locations on the mainland to prevent potential spills, according to Morrison. Hotels and mines are possible solutions.

