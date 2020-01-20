Chinese universities anchor the control of the Communist Party in their documents: NPR

Beijing University in Beijing is one of the Chinese institutions that has adopted new charters that emphasize party loyalty.

It wasn’t just the fact that one of the best universities in China changed its statutes last December to emphasize loyalty to the ruling Communist Party that raised its eyebrows. Shanghai Fudan University also erased principles such as freedom of thought and did so as if expecting praise.

Angry students hosted a rare and risky protest in the school canteen in December. They sang the school anthem that praises academic freedom.

“Everyone was angry,” one of the student demonstrators told NPR. She has withheld her name because of the almost certain impact of her public speech on the matter.

To disguise their protest plans, the students announced the event as a marriage proposal.

Fudan is one of at least three universities that have revised their charter since 2018 to underline unshakable loyalty to the Communist Party, according to an NPR analysis. They have downgraded or deleted the language of academic freedom from their documents and added a new clause: “The University Communist Party Committee is the core leadership of the school.”

The move is part of a broader trend that has increased since 2013, the year Xi Jinping became China’s president. From 2013 to 2017, at least 109 universities presented their very first charters and, according to the NPR analysis, confirmed the party leadership.

The new charters give the party ultimate control over school administration and reflect how the party dominates government agencies.

Some of China’s most prestigious universities, including Beijing University and Renmin University, have new charters. Nanjing University, which changed its statutes in December, has an important international study program, which is being carried out jointly with Johns Hopkins University.

Academic freedom has always been precarious in China, although there was a brief liberalization in the 2000s. Since Xi took office, however, scientists believe that ideological constraints have intensified, discourse and innovation stifled in their own country, even if China is striving for a global presence in science.

There are still some holdouts. For example, East China Normal University and Wuhan University, which have joint venture locations in the Shanghai region with New York University and Duke University, have not changed their charters that still contain commitments to academic freedom.

But at universities that have adopted a bipartisan charter, such as academics interviewed by NPR, the rule change encapsulates some of the difficulties that educators face in China.

“I think it’s good that the certificates now reflect reality more precisely,” says Qiao Mu, who once taught journalism at the Beijing Foreign Studies University. He left China for the U.S. in 2017 after his career was weakened due to his political openness. “Why pick up all that pretty language about democratic freedom and freedom of thought when there’s none of it?”

Teacher punished

Cao Zhenhua experienced the restrictions firsthand. In 2018, he was released as a lecturer in Guizhou Minzu University after being accused of questioning the current relevance of Marxism in a seminar.

A banner calls on the institutions to adhere to the political philosophy of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Fudan University campus in Shanghai. When the university brushed off references to “freedom of thought” from its statutes, this triggered a rare act of defiance by the students.

“The university party secretary, the director of the institute, and the local party officials tried to move me to the library because of my political problems, but I fought a tremendous struggle,” recalls Cao. Four professors were docked, but because Cao pushed back his sentence, he was released.

“This kind of ideological thinking is similar to that of class struggles during the Cultural Revolution,” says Cao, referring to a violent period in China in the 1960s and 1970s when Chairman Mao Zedong tried to exterminate political enemies.

The local party representatives of the universities, supported by an encouraged public security apparatus, are increasingly setting the tone at school. When Yang Shaozheng, a former economics professor at Guizhou University, came under fire in 2018 for writing and critically commenting on Chinese politics, he was called and reprimanded by public security officials.

“You said, ‘You can no longer use case studies from reality in your lectures. You also have to stop publishing political essays online.’ They said to me, “Shut up your stinky mouth.” As a university professor, I told them that it was my right that I was talking about, “says Yang, whose voice rises above the memory in anger.

The university administrators did not defend him. Yang was fired in August.

Informants of the campus party

Much of the control on campus is done using low-tech means: human monitors. Students say the class is quietly staffed by party members who secretly report to party committees and school advisors what teachers and students say during lectures.

“It took so much effort to even say a phrase. You had to watch people’s expressions. One person could hear me and agree. But another person could hear me and report me. I couldn’t give lectures under such circumstances , shortly before.” just read from the textbook, “says Shengdong.

She, an economics professor, was fired from Xiamen University in 2018 after unknown students reported him because of criticism of Chinese leader Xi’s slogans and the growing role of inefficient state-owned companies in the economy. Administrators who threatened to use footage from cameras installed in his classroom were on the side of the students who reported him.

Communications at Shaanxi Normal University, one of the three universities that have publicly changed their charters to reflect party loyalty in December, detail the responsibilities of student spies, or “information officers,” as they are officially called. These whistleblowers must have “a degree of political sensitivity,” the reports say, and they must report student and teacher opinions on school and national policies, as well as “important social events.”

The Fudan University campus in Shanghai.

“We are simply keeping an eye on things,” says an information officer from Beijing University, who refused to be named due to the political sensitivity of this work.

The December anthem protest at Fudan University shows how such a surveillance network can be mobilized to quickly control small incidents.

A student who started the chat group to organize the protest removed the group from WeChat, a popular Chinese social media app, early in the morning before the event after his school adviser became aware of the program and put it under pressure had to withdraw.

University counselors assigned to students are responsible for their “political education” to ensure that they are both academically on the right track and avoid political activities, according to the university’s announcements.

The day after the singing protest, members of the Fudan University Party Youth League made a pre-published statement on WeChat: “The school anthem remains the same. Fudan not only has academic independence and freedom of thought, but it also builds the country’s future. Managers strengthen the university and protect the country. The determination that ever led us to Fudan has not changed. If I had a second chance, I would still choose Fudan. “Professors who made veiled statements of support for the WeChat protest, were asked to resign.

“I thought Fudan was relatively free. But what the students were told was often censored from above,” said the Fudan student protester.

“How can innovation take place in such a society?” asks Shi Jiepeng, a classic Chinese expert who is now a visiting scientist at the University of Tokyo. Shi was also selected by party commissioners three years ago for statements about late Chinese leaders such as Mao and Emperor Wu from the Han Dynasty.

Anonymous calls from people allegedly offended by his comments also streamed into his department’s office phone. Online trolls have overwhelmed Shi on WeChat and another popular social platform, Weibo. Shi was finally fired from his position as Assistant Professor of Classical Chinese at Beijing Normal University in July 2017.

He says his managers have received numerous complaints from students about statements he has made in lectures in previous years, but his managers have only quietly reprimanded him before denying the claims. “The problem is not that Chinese students and colleagues report on their professors. This phenomenon has always existed,” says Shi.

But now, Shi says, China’s political environment has changed to such an extent that university administrators are sensitive to such complaints and pressured to take immediate action. “The problem is that the political winds at the top have shifted,” says Shi, “and this shift was staged by the political leaders themselves.”

Yuhan Xu contributed research from Shanghai.