Chinese tsar goes to Washington to sign trade agreement paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Under the “Phase 1” agreement, Beijing agreed to buy more US agricultural products and Washington’s main negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, said it would make changes to respond to complaints about its industrial policy. Details have yet to be announced and Chinese officials still have to confirm regulatory changes or the volume of purchases of American soybeans and other exports.

Both parties have mitigated the jitters on the financial markets by announcing conciliatory steps, including postponing planned rate increases. Beijing has also resumed purchases of soybeans, the largest US export to China, and pork.

Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners complain that Beijing is stealing or putting pressure on foreign companies to transfer technology. Washington urges China to reverse plans for the state-led creation of global competitors in robotics and other industries that, according to its trading partners, are not meeting market openings.

President Donald Trump announced last month that he would sign the “Phase 1” agreement on January 15 and then travel to Beijing to begin the second phase of the talks.

Trump welcomed the interim agreement as a step toward ending the tariff war, but Beijing is more measured in his public statements.

Economists say that concluding a definitive scheme can take years. Possible hurdles are Chinese insistence that US tariff increases are canceled as soon as an agreement comes into effect. The Trump government says that some must remain in place to ensure that Beijing keeps all the promises it makes.

