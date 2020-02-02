Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Travel Alberta, which works to promote tourism to the province, said it hears about cancellations from tour operators and hotels.

“We have not had massive cancellation waves,” CEO Royce Chwin said in an interview. “We have had a number of cancellations – although I do not have a qualified number.”

The cancellations include group travel to Jasper and Banff in the Rocky Mountains, he said.

Banff Lake Louise Tourism said in a statement that it has seen a minimal impact so far, but noted that staff are monitoring the situation.

“It’s just in the beginning, so (we) can’t fully anticipate the impact,” said Angela Anderson, communications director. “We encourage all companies at our destination to make any changes or cancellations as simple as possible and without fines.

“China is an important market for us, so we hope the situation will be under control as soon as possible.”

Travel Alberta said the three largest overseas tourist markets for the province are the United Kingdom, Germany and then China.

The agency also pauses its marketing activities for consumers in China who bring tourists to Alberta.

“We display ads on social channels,” he said. “When we consider what the Chinese government has asked their travel organizations to do there – that is not booking journeys outside the country – we really didn’t think it was appropriate to sit here and invite people to come to Canada to travel.”

He said Travel Alberta is in charge of Destination Canada, a federal government company that sells the country to international tourists.

Hysan Lee, owner and operator of Aurora Holiday Tours in Yellowknife, said he has had about 200 cancellations in recent weeks.

“I received five emails this morning,” he said Thursday.

The company books tours and hotels for Chinese people traveling to the Northwest Territories.

Lee said he is offering a full refund for the cancellations, which were usually for February and March.

Discover Banff Tours declined to comment and other travel organizations in B.C. and Alberta did not respond to requests for interviews.

Chwin from Travel Alberta said he has never heard of operators or hotels worrying too much.

“Everyone is just proactive and clearly has general concerns about the general well-being of people in the first place and how it can affect the company,” he said. “We only see a little bit of light here.”

The impact, he said, is not nearly as great as in 2003 when SARS, a viral respiratory disease that was also caused by a corona virus, hit Toronto.

“SARS was centered in Canada where this is not,” Chwin said. “Canada is not central. It really suffered the industry when SARS took place, while this (new corona virus) is in China.

“It is not really a relevant comparison.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020

– With files from The Associated Press

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press