Chinese social media quote ‘Les Mis’ to protest against coronavirus censorship

A song from the musical Les Misérables makes the rounds on Chinese social media following the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor credited as the whistleblower of the corona virus.

The musical “Can You Hear The People Sing?” has become a collective cry for demonstrators for democracy in Hong Kong. In the musical and the 2012 film adaptation, the song is sung to evoke a civil uprising against the oppressive French monarchy. When the protests were picked up again in June 2019, Chinese streaming sites picked up the number, citing copyright reasons.

Now it is quoted on social media sites such as Weibo, because the Chinese grieve the death of a “martyr” and a “hero.” But many of the items that praise Li are disappearing, Quartz reports.

Li and seven other people shared information about the early cases of coronavirus at the end of December. As an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, he told his alumna medical school group at WeChat about seven pneumonia cases similar to SARS, killing more than 700 people in 2003. On January 3, the police called on Li to sign a letter in which he was punished for “making untrue remarks,” and made him promise to stop his “illegal behavior.”

“We hope you can calm down and think about your behavior,” the letter says. Li posted a photo of it, with his signature and fingerprint at the bottom, on Weibo. “We solemnly warn you: if you remain stubborn, with such insolence, and continue this illegal activity, you will be brought to justice.”

A week later, Li received the virus from a patient in the hospital. He died on Thursday.

“If the officials had previously disclosed information about the epidemic, I think it would have been much better,” Li told the New York Times in an interview shortly before he died. “There must be more openness and transparency.”

On Weibo and WeChat, angry social media users cite the iconic song Les Misérables. A Weibo user posted a clip of “Do You Hear The People Sing?” and subtitled it: “Has my mouth been sealed? I can still roar!” according to a Quartz translation.

In another sign of growing public anger, people also began to share the song “Do you hear people sing?” From musical Les Misérables on WeChat. Interestingly enough, the song is also considered the unofficial anthem for HK demonstrators. https://t.co/NyrQzHrZeJ pic.twitter.com/Iv6AKIzZHf

– Jane Li (@ Jane_Li911) February 6, 2020

my wechat feed is not a reflection of the country …. but i have been to more than 21 provinces in china so i think i have a pretty good sample size.

I see this Les Mis song “You hear people sing” being posted over and over again. https://t.co/21aBBsnA0p pic.twitter.com/oS9UCwKoHG

– Clarissa Wei (@dearclarissa) 7 February 2020

Social media users also draw comparisons with Chernobyl, the nuclear disaster that Russian officials tried to hide in 1986. Trending messages include screenshots of HBO’s Chernobyl, which focused on how the government’s attempts to hide the disaster resulted in fatal costs for the population.

One WeChat post, viewed more than 100,000 times, declared an unofficial state funeral for Li. It quotes Valery Legasov, one of the chemists investigating the meltdown.

“What does lie cost”, is the quote. “It is not that we will confuse them for the truth. The real danger is that if we hear enough lies, we will no longer recognize the truth.”

And in Wuhan itself, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, citizens shouted from their apartment buildings as a tribute to Li.

People in # Wuhan yelled together from their apartment last night. Some say they shouted to pay tribute to Li Wenliang, who first uncovered #CoronaVirus Outbreak and who died yesterday. However, what they shouted is “Wuhan, add oil”, which means you keep fighting, pumping up or cheer up pic.twitter.com/3eYG9lKuIV

– 錚 錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) 7 February 2020

Before Li’s death was announced, the subject “I want freedom of expression” was popular on Weibo. It has since disappeared, but not before 1.8 million views have been made.

The hashtag # I want freedom of expression # on Weibo has now disappeared. It had drawn 1.8 million views from 5 o’clock in the morning.

Even the sentence itself is censored.

May not speak.

May not die.

Now allowed to be angry.

Not allowed to require.

Can we at least remember it? pic.twitter.com/bSQtpBKSOU

– Nectar Gan (@Nectar_Gan) 7 February 2020

On Friday, China’s best anti-corruption branch said it would investigate Wuhan for “issues raised by people in connection with Dr. Li Wenliang.”

Weibo, however, remains censored.

