BEIJING – China has sentenced the former president of Interpol Meng Hongwei to 13 years and six months in prison on charges of bribing.

Meng was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, but his four-year term was shortened when he disappeared after traveling from France to China in October last year.

Interpol was unaware and was forced to make a formal request to China for information about Meng’s whereabouts amid suspicion that he had fallen out of political favor with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meng’s wife, who is staying with their two children in France, has accused the Chinese authorities of lying and wondered if her husband was still alive.

Tuesday’s announcement of the number 1 intermediary court in the northern city of Tianjin said that Meng accepted the verdict and would not appeal.

The Tianjin court said that Meng had abused his positions, including as vice minister of public security and maritime police chief, to seek favor from others in exchange for bribes.

Meng was already fired from his positions and banned from the Communist Party.

While serving with Interpol, Meng retained his title as China’s Deputy Minister of Public Security.

The corresponding press