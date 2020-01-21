Chinese sentences ex-boss of Interpol up to 13 years for bribes | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Grace Meng is now suing Interpol and accusing him of not protecting him from being arrested in China and not taking care of his family. Last year, Meng’s lawyers filed a legal complaint with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, the Netherlands.

In a statement to The Associated Press, she said that Interpol “has not fulfilled its obligations to my family” and “is complicit in the international wrongdoing of its Member State, China.”

A statement Tuesday from the No. 1 intermediary court in the northern city of Tianjin said that Meng accepted the judgment and would not appeal. In addition to his prison sentence, he was fined 2 million yuan ($ 290,000).

It said Meng, 66, admitted that he abused his position to accept 14.4 million yuan ($ 2.1 million) in bribes while serving in various offices, including as vice minister of public security and maritime police chief, often in exchange for favors and using his influence with other officials.

Meng has already been fired from his positions and banned from the Communist Party. The relatively light punishment was probably a consequence of what the court called his cooperative attitude and willingness to admit and remorse for his crimes.

While serving with Interpol, Meng retained his title as China’s Deputy Minister of Public Security. It was not clear when or how he had crossed Xi, who has used a broad campaign against corruption at all levels to eliminate or intimidate political rivals.

As a long-serving vice minister of public security, Meng served for a while under Zhou Yongkang, the former head of security who was sentenced to prison life, and became the most powerful figure in Xi’s anti-graft campaign.

This story has been corrected to record time when Meng disappeared.

