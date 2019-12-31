Chinese scientist responsible for genetically modified babies is sentenced to 3 years in prison

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The international medical community was horrified last year when Chinese scientists announced the first genetically modified babies. He Jiankui and his team used the CRISPR / Cas9 gene editing tool to immunize two twin girls against HIV infection without the permission of the medical authorities. Now Chinese state media reports that He Jiankui was sentenced to three years in prison after a secret trial.

He Jiankui dropped the radar shortly after the announcement. Many speculated that he was arrested by the Chinese government, and now we know what happened to him. He Jiankui was sentenced to "illegal medical practice" and sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of 3 million yuan ($ 429,000). He is also prohibited from working in reproductive medicine for life. In the case, two co-authors of the paper were also convicted. Zhang Renli will spend two years in prison and Qin Jinzhou has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The CRISPR / Cas9 system was announced as a pioneering tool for DNA processing. The system comes from bacterial cells so that scientists can perform precise DNA cuts. Cas9 is a restriction enzyme – a protein that can cut DNA. Scientists can guide Cas9 to the right part of a genome using CRISPR DNA sequences. Researchers have used CRISPR in the laboratory to neutralize disease-transmitting mosquitoes, stop HIV replication in cells, and develop bacteria that can eat plastic. Editing the human genome with the intention of producing living, breathing people is considered irresponsible by most medical professionals, however much is still unknown about the possible side effects.

This did not stop He Jiankui, who published his article together with 10 co-authors last year. The team introduced mutations into the CCR5 gene, which encodes a protein (also called CCR5) on the surface of white blood cells. This protein is important for immune system signaling, but it is also the way in which HIV infects cells. There are millions of people with CCR5 mutations that make them immune to HIV, and He Jiankui introduced this mitation into embryos. The twin girls born in 2018 are said to be healthy and have no other genetic abnormalities.

The pronouncement of the verdict is also the first time that Chinese authorities have confirmed the existence of a third genetically edited baby. Shortly after the first announcement, he Jiankui claimed that another woman would give birth to another designer baby in the coming months. Three genetically modified people are now growing up in China, and the consequences are still unclear.

Read it now: