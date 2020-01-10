Chinese report says diseases may come from the new coronavirus paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

From Sunday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said that 59 people in the central Chinese city were being treated for respiratory diseases. Seven were in critical condition while the rest were stable.

Eight patients were discharged on Wednesday, the Xinhua state news agency reported. They had no pneumonia symptoms for several days.

Chinese researchers used a sample from one patient to perform gene sequencing of the virus, said Gauden Galea, a representative of the World Health Organization in China.

“Provisional identification of a new virus in a short period of time is a remarkable achievement,” Galea said in a statement, adding that it “demonstrates China’s increased capacity to manage new outbreaks.”

Possible cases of the same disease have been reported in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan involving recent travelers to Wuhan.

Since the end of 2019, public hospitals in Hong Kong have reported 38 patients who, following recent visits to Wuhan, had fever, respiratory infections, or pneumonia. Twenty-one of those patients have since been discharged, the Hospital Authority of Hong Kong said Wednesday.

No serious cases were found that are related to those in Wuhan, said Sophia Chan, Hong Kong’s health chief.

None of the Hong Kong patients had visited the seafood market in Wuhan, where some Chinese patients worked on the mainland. The food market in South China Seafood City will be suspended and investigated, said the Wuhan Health Commission.

A Chinese woman working for a South Korean company was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday, the Korea Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said. Meanwhile, the Taiwan authorities said on Wednesday that they were quarantining a patient who became ill with flu symptoms on January 6, more than two weeks after the person returned from a trip to Wuhan.

The new diseases had caused fear of a recurrence of SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. The disease first infected South China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries. More than 8,000 people fell ill and nearly 800 died, but no cases have been reported since 2004.

Another coronavirus causes MERS or respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, which started in Jordan and Saudi Arabia in 2012 and has spread to about 20 other countries. Around 2500 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported, including more than 800 deaths, with cases still being recorded in recent years.

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health warning advising doctors treating patients with pneumonia to consider a possible link with the Chinese outbreak and to wear masks and other precautions when treating patients recently traveled to Wuhan.

The CDC also advised American travelers to go to Wuhan this week to avoid animals and the sick and wash their hands often.

Stobbe reported from New York.

Yanan Wang and Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press