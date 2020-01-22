Chinese officials say 17 people have now died after being infected with coronavirus

According to China’s state media, 17 people have now died after becoming infected with the spreading corona virus.

More than 540 cases have been reported.

Here the HSE said that no case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland – and added that it continues to monitor the situation.

In a statement, the HSE said: “Based on current knowledge, the risk of importing nCoV into the EU and Ireland is currently estimated to be low from 2019.

“Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and are advised by the World Health Organization.”

A number of countries have screened passengers at airports to limit the spread of the corona virus.

However, Dublin Airport said today that entry control at Irish airports is not currently recommended as there are no direct flights between here and China.

They say they will continue to work with the HSE and will follow all guidelines.

WHO meeting

The authorities of the World Health Organization (WHO) are meeting tonight to decide whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency.

The virus has already spread from Wuhan Province to Beijing and Shanghai. Chinese officials warn that it will mutate and adapt.

Cases were too proven in the USA, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Coronaviruses are known to cause diseases ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

In 2002 and 2003 there was a severe SARS outbreak that killed nearly 800 people.

The Wuhan virus is known to cause pneumonia and not respond to antibiotics.

Although the origin of the virus has not yet been confirmed, the WHO has indicated that it is likely to be an animal primary source.

Chinese officials have linked the outbreak to Wuhan’s fish market.

Main picture: The employees move organic waste containers past the entrance to the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some containers infected with a new virus are treated in Wuhan, China. Picture by: Dake Kang / AP / Press Association Images