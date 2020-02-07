Chinese New Year Parade to celebrate Year of the Rat in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – The Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco takes place tomorrow and is the largest parade celebrating Lunar New Year outside of Asia.

This family celebration is a tradition that people look forward to all year round and has been named one of the ten best parades in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association.

RELATED: Security Concerns Before Chinese New Year Parade

Harlan Wong, director of the Chinese New Year Festival & Parade, talks to Kristen Sze and Julian Glover from ABC7 about what people can expect at this year’s parade. Plus, a few surprises!

“This year’s Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade promises to warm your heart and electrify your senses when rain or stars appear,” the parade website said.

San Francisco is home to one of the few night parades in North America that are still lit and the largest parade that celebrates the Lunar New Year outside of Asia.

The parade began in San Francisco in the 1860s to educate the community about their culture. The parade has been headed by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce since 1958.

Watch ABC7’s “Midday Live” every weekday at 11:00 am right after “The View”. You can also stream it live or watch it in the ABC7 News app.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

,