Chinese military members are accused of a violation of Equifax that affects Canadians

The US Department of Justice says four members of the Chinese army are being charged with alleged intrusion into Equifax Inc. systems and stealing data associated with Canadians.

The charges are the result of a 2017 infringement in which the personally identifiable information of at least 19,000 Canadians, hundreds of thousands of British and 145 million Americans was stolen from the credit surveillance company.

The infringement included names, addresses, social insurance and credit card numbers, usernames, passwords and secret question and answer data.

The allegations of computer fraud, economic espionage and conspiracy to commit wire fraud are contained in a charge filed with a court in Atlanta, where Equifax is based.

According to the indictment, the four Beijing residents and members of the People’s Liberation Army used encrypted channels of communication and 34 servers in nearly 20 countries to reduce the chance of being caught.

The document claims that the men have committed the infringement for several weeks and also accuses them of stealing trade secrets from Equifax.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

