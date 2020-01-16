Chinese man arrested after earning $ 1.6 million from selling VPN services

Image: Danny144 on Pixabay, ZDNet

Chinese authorities continue to crack down on vendors of unauthorized and unregistered VPN software within the country’s borders, especially against VPN services that are advertised to be able to bypass the country’s Great Firewall technology.

The arrests have been going on since mid-2017, but the Chinese authorities seem to have caught their biggest catch by the end of 2019.

According to a report from Litchi News, Chinese police from the city of Taizhou have arrested a 29-year-old man who, according to him, has earned a fortune by selling VPN services.

The suspect, only identified by the pseudonym Gao, had a VPN service since mid-2016 to bypass the country’s Great Firewall.

The service was very successful, according to the report, claiming that Gao earned more than $ 1.6 million (11 million Chinese yuan) from leasing access to VPN servers to more than 28,000 regular customers.

The estimated revenue is more than any other VPN provider arrested by the Chinese authorities on this point – most of which had earned small amounts in the tens of thousands of dollars range, based on previous reports.

Gao pleaded guilty last year and is currently waiting for the sentence, which is expected to be a long one.

In comparison, in September 2017, the Chinese authorities sentenced a Dongguan man to nine months in prison for using a VPN service that earned an estimated $ 2,000 meager. Similarly, in December 2017, the Chinese authorities sentenced a Pingnan man to no less than five years in prison for performing an unregistered VPN service and earning approximately $ 120,000 by granting access to 8,000 customers.

Gao’s sentence is probably equal to, if not greater than, the one received in the latter case.

Running a VPN service in China is not illegal; From 2017, however, all VPN providers must register with the Chinese authorities and ensure that their service is not used for criminal activities or to circumvent the national firewall of the country.

In January 2017, the Chinese authorities announced that they would launch a 14-month coordinated campaign to remove all unauthorized VPN providers that had not registered with the local authorities.

As part of this effort, Chinese officials asked Apple to remove dozens of VPN apps from the Chinese version of the App Store. Apple has met this.

According to a 2016 report, China has long viewed VPN services, proxies and other traffic anonymization tools and categorized them as “terrorist software.”