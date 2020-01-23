Chinese Formula E and Formula 1 are threatened with extinction if the coronavirus spreads

Photo: FIA on Twitter

Over 600 people were infected with the Wuhan corona virus and it killed 17 people on January 23. China is a huge international travel market where millions of people cross borders each year. Due to the simple transmission of the virus, many major sporting events, including motor sports, are canceled.

China’s General Sports Administration announced early Thursday that it would “suspend all sports events and activities scheduled before April.” This report was also published by the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports in the People’s Republic of China. The report was later removed by both parties and the ban is reportedly no longer in force.

The Changbai Mountain Ice Rally (February 12-14) is currently the only event that has been officially canceled. If the corona virus spreads and the sports ban is extended, the Sanya EPrix of Formula E planned for March 21 and possibly the Formula 1 Grand Prix of China scheduled for April 17-19 could be deleted from the list become.

Inside Electric contacted an FIA Formula E spokesman and received the following response:

“The race in Sanya on March 21st should still take place as planned. The uncertainty arose from a false statement published locally in China that contained false and misleading information and has since been resolved.

Given the current health concerns, we continue to monitor the situation closely as it develops on a daily basis. We asked our regional partner to work with the local motorsport association to contact the relevant authorities in Hainan Province to further analyze and evaluate the situation and to provide recommendations on how to prepare for the race. ”

Obviously, global health takes precedence over some silly motor racing races, and I hope this terrible virus will be fought and killed before it kills more people. If the situation worsens, there is far more to fear than the potential economic costs of not having some FIA ​​race dates. Stay safe, everyone.