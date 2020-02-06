Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who had warned of the coronavirus, dies of the disease

A doctor who wanted to warn about the outbreak of the corona virus in December has died from the consequences of the infection, according to Chinese state media.

Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist who works in Wuhan, died on Friday at 3:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. Irish time). the Global Times reports.

There was confusion when the Wuhan hospital where Dr. Li was treated, contradicted the state media, and said the ophthalmologist was in critical condition.

But the state’s Global Times has now confirmed his death.

Dr. Li warned of novel coronaviruses on December 30 when he sent a message to his medical school’s alumni group asking them to wear protective clothing.

Dr. Li told them that seven patients from a local fish market were diagnosed with SARS-like illness and were quarantined in the hospital.

A screenshot of the message went viral on Weibo, China’s Twitter version, and he and seven others were accused of spreading rumors by the Wuhan police who tried to silence him.

The doctor was ordered to sign a letter accusing him of “making false comments” that would have “seriously disrupted public order.”

The local authorities later apologized to Dr. Li.

It was not until the end of December that China made the World Health Organization (WHO) aware of the new disease. The scientists found that it was a corona virus that was spreading rapidly.

Dr. Li fell ill in early January after treating a woman with glaucoma, and it was confirmed that she had the coronavirus on February 1.

In blog posts he wrote about the length of his illness, he said the virus could be transmitted through the eyes because its first symptoms were like conjunctivitis.

Last Thursday he wrote: “Today the nucleic acid tests came back with a positive result, the dust has settled, finally diagnosed.”

The state media reported him as a “whistleblower” after he originally claimed that he had “spread rumors”.

When the WHO heard about his death, he tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all have to celebrate the work he did on # 2019nCoV.”

At today’s press conference # 2019nCoV, @DrMikeRyan was asked about reports that Dr. Li Wenliang had passed away and he expressed his condolences.

The WHO has no information on the status of Dr. Li.pic.twitter.com/59UzWpcfa7

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 6, 2020

The death toll in mainland China rose 73 people on Thursday to 563, mainly in Hubei province, with 28,018 confirmed infections within the world’s second largest economy.

There were 22 cases in Hong Kong, including one death, while 10 cases occurred in the Macau Autonomous Region of China.

Japan had the most cases outside of China at 45, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea lagged behind with 28, 25 and 23 respectively.

At least outside of China 240 cases were confirmed – With an increase in the total number of Europe to 30 on Thursday after Germany reported its 13th case and the United Kingdom which reported a third case.

The WHO, which has declared a global health emergency, said it was too early to say that the outbreak is at its peak.