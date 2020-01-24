Chinese coronavirus continues to spread, but World Health Organization still won't declare global emergency

HONG KONG – The Chinese government has imposed transit bans on at least eight cities to limit the spread of the contagious coronavirus that killed at least 26 people on Friday afternoon and has surfaced in the United States, where one case is confirmed and two are under observation. However, the World Health Organization has still not declared a global health emergency.

In China, the youngest mortal is 36 years old and patients die outside the province where the virus first appeared. Huge metropolitan centers like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou are on alert to try to limit the spread of the disease, but Chinese authorities have so far failed to take hold of the contagion that has erupted during the huge holiday travel season before the New Year Moon on Saturday.

Wuhan, where a now closed meat and poultry market was the source of the epidemic, was the first city to undergo mass quarantine on Thursday; Anyone who tries to leave the city without government authorization can face up to seven years in prison. Public transportation services have also been cut in Huanggang, Ezhou, Xiantao, Zhijian, Chibi, Jingmen and Qianjiang. In total, more than 26 million people are in the quarantine zone.

People who managed to leave Wuhan before the lockdown told The Daily Beast that the lack of reliable information from public information sources has compounded the chaos that has been felt in the city this week. “Healthy adults seem to be recovering well,” said one man. “But we didn’t know about the extent [of the infection] or what to be careful of.”

After the mayor of Wuhan was criticized for mismanagement during the start of the epidemic, city officials in other parts of the country are taking no chances. In Guangzhou, a large city in southern China, authorities are actively locating travelers who entered the city after leaving Wuhan, even demanding that those who do not have any symptoms undergo self-quarantine for two weeks – the period of maximum incubation for other deadly coronaviruses, known as SARS and MERS, which infected several thousand people and killed more than a thousand in epidemics of previous years.

The World Health Organization is monitoring the spread of the virus. But after two days of deliberation, the WHO said it was not time to declare an international health emergency. This, even if outside of China, there are confirmed infections in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore, as well as in the United States.

Elsewhere, suspected infections have occurred in the Philippines, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia and Italy. In the Philippines, officials are repatriating 135 Chinese nationals who have flown to Wuhan since the beginning of the week.

At a press conference in Geneva on Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said: “Make no mistake about it. It is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency. He can still become one. … It is likely that we will see more cases in other parts of China and other countries. “

Declaring a global health emergency would damage the international legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party, whose officials in Wuhan initially downplayed the seriousness of the spread of the contagion only to higher authorities, and later instituted a quarantine that affects tens of millions of people.

A WHO statement would require a “coordinated international response” to combat the spread of a disease that threatens the well-being of large populations. It also means that there are “public health implications beyond the national border of the affected state” and countries around the world have an obligation to respond as quickly as possible.

We now know that coronavirus can be transmitted from a human host to other humans and that infection can lead to complications that can lead to death. We also know that about a quarter of those infected develop severe symptoms. But scientists are still trying to identify its other key characteristics. At this time, it is unclear how infectious the virus is or, at a critical stage, at what stage of infection a person begins to spread it to potential new hosts.

“The incubation period of the virus means that it can remain dormant in human bodies when they cross borders or continents.”

Airports around the world monitor arriving passengers by checking their body temperature, but this may not be an effective way to isolate potential coronavirus carriers if they do not have symptoms.

The National Health Commission of China has released details of the first 17 people who died from illness and some did not have a fever. The incubation period of the virus – perhaps one to two weeks – also means that it can remain dormant in human bodies when they cross borders or continents.

Hospitals in parts of China – particularly in Hubei, the province where cities are subject to mass quarantine – are criticized by people requesting medical tests or assistance. These facilities are understaffed and supplies are far from sufficient to manage the volume.

The fear is that cramped hospitals, such as those in Wuhan and surrounding areas where hundreds of people crowd into a waiting room for hours asking for tests or medical assistance, could cause outbreaks of infection, or even cultivate a “super spreader” – a highly contagious person infecting a disproportionate number of people, especially in densely populated areas.

Officials in the United States have identified suspected infections in California and Texas in addition to the country’s first confirmed case in Washington State. The traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport left Mexico City on an American Airlines flight and was transported to a local hospital with flu-like symptoms. In Brazos County, Texas, a student from Texas A&M University was isolated for precautionary testing.

The Chinese central government has announced that it will build a new hospital in six days specifically to treat patients with coronavirus. It will be inspired by a building constructed in Beijing in 2003 to manage the SARS epidemic. For the moment, hospitals in Wuhan are asking for donations of medical supplies – surgical masks, protective glasses, etc. The doctors and nurses are thin and await any help possible.

.